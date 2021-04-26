The TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition GPS Watch is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition GPS Watch

If luxury watches are your thing, you may well already own a TAG – but perhaps you’re not so familiar with the Swiss brand’s golf specific designs, the first of which was launched in 2019.

TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition

The latest TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition, as worn by Tommy Fleetwood, comes packed with features and excellent functionality making it one of the best GPS golf watches in terms of pure performance.

Given its ultra-premium price point, it is more of a niche option, but we’re not talking style over substance – it’s a serious piece of kit that incorporates a number of really clever technologies.

Driving Zone

One of its more unique features is called “driving zone”.

Once you’ve connected the watch to the TAG Heuer Golf app, this feature will plot all your drives on a certain hole and colour code the positions based on your scores.

So, over time, golfers will be able to get a clear picture of what the ideal strategy is unique to them.

Often we’re in a hurry to pull the driver out the bag and vice versa, but with this feature, the right decision will be there in front of you based on your own data.

Hazard distance, shot tracking, scorecards, pro stats and 3D mapping all feature, too.

In fact the graphics and hole maps are beautifully clear, and by twisting the main dial to scroll, it’s really straightforward to pick out certain points you want to hit to.

Review: Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition GPS Watch

Striking Design

So far as the styling is concerned, this watch is in a class of its own.

It comes with a raft of premium details, making it ideal for wear away from the course too.

Whether it’s worth the asking price is personal preference, but it’s definitely one of the most feature-packed options out there.

TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition