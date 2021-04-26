The Samsung Galaxy Active2 Golf Edition is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Active2 Golf Edition GPS Watch

The product of a joint enterprise with GolfBuddy, the Samsung Galaxy Active2 Golf Edition GPS is one of the most advanced of its kind.

Much of the navigation and functionality on this watch makes it an appealing prospect to the gadget lover.

As the name suggests, it doubles as a versatile fitness watch off the course with its timeless, simple design, and you can also download apps and view incoming emails and messages if you want to stay connected to the outside world.

Unique Functionality

Out on the fairways, it’s equally impressive, giving detailed information to the front, centre and back of the green using arc feature, which gives distance from your position on the golf course, therefore removing guess work and helping the user to select the right club.

To switch holes manually, you use the unique rotating touch bezel via a circular motion with your finger around the edge of the display.

It also shows green view and both satellite and graphic course imagery for more choice, and it has a simple touch interface, as you’d expect from Samsung.

On a small number of courses worldwide (mostly in Korea we understand), the flag will switch to a rainbow colour scheme to signify that Green Undulation technology is available, showing all the slopes on the green in great detail.

It will be interesting to see whether this gets rolled out worldwide, as it could become an even more powerful tool for golfers who demand very precise yardages.

Contemporary Design

It comes in three strap designs and we tested the 44mm version, which is the middle of the three in terms of size but is still remarkably thin and compact.

Its minimalist styling should allay any fears golfers have with wearing a watch – we certainly liked how light and comfortable it felt.

