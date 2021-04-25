The Inesis Golf 900 Laser Rangefinder is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

Inesis Golf 900 Laser Rangefinder

Purchasing a laser rangefinder can be one of the most expensive investments you make in your golf equipment, with premium models costing upwards of £250.

Not everyone wants to part with that sort of cash, so what are your options if you’re on a stricter budget?

Impressive Accuracy

Here’s one. The Inesis 900 retails at just £129.99, but don’t let the price fool you into thinking that its performance levels must be lacking in some way. In fact, having put it through its paces, there are plenty of positives to report.

First and foremost, we were impressed with its accuracy. The difference in yardages compared to the premium model we put it up against was minimal.

Picking up a target was simple, too, which is down to the target priority function that isolates the flag from the background for a more reliable and fast measurement – just a matter of seconds.

A short press on the capture button lets you measure a distance, while a long press lets you scan an area and the measurement will update in real time.

Other lasers may boast more features, but the Inesis Golf 900 does possess that all-important slope functionality, which takes into account whether you are playing uphill or downhill – and again, we couldn’t question its accuracy.

Value For Money

Given that the main function of a laser is to give precise yardages and help users to select the right club, this laser is hard to fault.

The design has also been carefully considered, so you can adapt the viewfinder to your eyesight, allowing you to clearly view targets through 6x magnification.

On top of this, it’s compact, fits comfortably in the hand, and feels nice and stable without being too heavy; it even comes with a two-year warranty, which means it really does offer excellent value for money.

