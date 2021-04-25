The GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Golf Watch is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Golf Watch

The aim W10 was a best seller for GolfBuddy, with its simplicity, comfort and ease of use winning a lot of plaudits.

GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Golf Watch

Its successor, the Aim W11, hasn’t undergone wholesale changes, but the features that have been added have definitely made this GPS watch even more appealing.

Accurate, Innovative, Measurable

The AIM series from GolfBuddy stands for Accurate, Innovative, Measurable, which is a pretty fair summary of what this device is all about. Its accuracy is excellent.

Preloaded with 40,000 courses with free updates for life, the Aim W11 will pinpoint your position and give super-accurate yardages.

With such precise numbers, it makes course management and strategy a lot easier, helping you to stay out of trouble and shoot lower scores.

In terms of what’s new, it now features diversified watch face options, shot distance measurement and easier-to-switch green view.

The full colour touch screen offers superb graphics, plus it’s water resistant and multilingual (up to 11 languages).

Meanwhile, the battery life is long lasting – you’re almost certain to get at least two rounds from it on a full charge.

Related: The best golf GPS watches

Performance Analysis

And for golfers who enjoy analysing their performance post round, synching with the

smartphone app opens up a world of stats – so as well as helping you on the course, it also highlights what areas of the game you should work on in order to improve.

The aim W11 remains easy to use, and if simplicity is what appeals to you, it represents a great option. Should you require extra detail in certain situations, it also has the capability.

The distances are easy to read, it’s comfortable to wear and represents good value for money.

GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Golf Watch