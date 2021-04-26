The PRG Ryder Cup Headcovers feature in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

PRG Ryder Cup Headcovers

Unless you’re one of the top 20 or so players on either side of the pond, you may by now have abandoned all hope of making Padraig Harrington’s or Steve Stricker’s teams this autumn. But you can still at least get your golf bag in on the Ryder Cup action with these strikingly distinctive headcovers.

Bespoke accessory company, PRG, has been an official supplier to the Team USA for the last two Ryder Cups, and now Europe is on board too in a deal that will see the company provide the team with accessories for the next three staging’s of the event, starting at Whistling Straits this September.

The good news for golf fans is that some of these accessories are also available for purchase, including a range of different headcover options.

From Driver To Putter

At the long end of the bag, there are leatherette and nylon options for driver, fairway wood and hybrid with a felt lining for protection.

Alternatively, there are classic retro pom-pom style covers knitted from cotton and topped off with vibrant ‘poms’ in either red, white and blue or white, blue and yellow depending on your allegiance.

Okay, we may be slightly biased, but the European versions are blessed with some amazing standout that would top off any golf bag an absolute treat.

At the other end of the bag there are blade and mallet putter covers decked out in either bold USA lettering or the European Ryder Cup crest. Both are made from leatherette and nylon and feature easy-closing magnetic fasteners plus soft felt linings.

These are all excellent, well-made headcovers that both look the part and do a great job in covering and protecting the clubs that most need protecting in your bag. Time to perhaps nail your colours firmly to the mast ahead of September?

