We put two irons from Cobra and Wilson Staff to the test in this head-to-head matchup.

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron vs Wilson Staff Model CB Iron

There are so many irons out there it can be difficult to figure out which models are the best and which models are best suited to your game. Crucially, it is important to figure out what kind of iron you need – whether it be a blade, game-improvement model, or a more compact mid-handicap model like the two irons in this piece.

So if you are a better player, which of the Cobra King Tour MIM and Wilson Staff CB is the best then? Well Joel Tadman put them both to the test in this head to head matchup.

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron

RRP: £999

7-iron loft: 33°

Shaft: KBS $-Taper 120

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron Review

Wilson Staff Model CB Iron

RRP: £849

7-iron loft: 34°

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S300

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron vs Wilson Staff Model CB Iron

Looks

The Cobra certainly has more, tighter-spaced grooves that arguably better assist with alignment. It also looks a little more traditional in shape, which suited our eye a fraction more.

Whereas the Wilson appears to have a slightly shorter blade length than the Cobra, along with a marginally thicker topline and a higher toe shaping. It looks very smart from the back but we have narrowly gone for the Cobra here.

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron – 9/10

Wilson Staff Model CB Iron – 8/10

Feel/sound

Nothing to separate the two irons here. The MIM offers up a very soft feel at impact with just a hint of zing off the face that is especially pleasing out of the sweetspot.

However there is no obvious difference to what the Wilson produces, which feels soft yet solid from a wide area without a crisp, muted ’thud’ sound at impact. This iron looks and feels like a blade, but plays like a cavity back.

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron – 9/10

Wilson Staff Model CB Iron – 9/10

Performance averages (7-iron)

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron

Ball speed (mph): 116.8

Launch (degrees): 17.8

Spin (rpm): 6643

Peak height (yards): 32

Carry (yards): 160

Wilson Staff Model CB Iron

Ball speed (mph): 118.6

Launch (degrees): 18.1

Spin (rpm): 6444

Peak height (yards): 33

Carry (yards): 163

Forgiveness

The MIM iron hit our desired carry numbers with regularity, only dropping off significantly on a really poor strike. Not Cobra’s most forgiving iron, but certainly provides a lot more help than a blade.

There is undoubtedly help at hand in the Wilson – the margin for error is still quite small but the long irons especially were surprisingly stable for what is a relatively compact clubhead.

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron – 7/10

Wilson Staff Model CB Iron – 7/10



Ball Flight

The mid flight window will suit the better player which is who the MIM is aimed at, providing control and stability along with ample workability if you like to shape the ball in a certain direction.

The Wilson certainly flew higher without climbing excessively, which should negate any concerns when hitting into the wind. Impressive to see shots carry further than the Cobra with lower spin given the weaker lofts.

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron – 8/10

Wilson Staff Model CB Iron – 9/10

Overall Appeal

The premium price and feel-focus over distance may put some better players off the Cobra but the Arcoss shot tracking included certainly adds significantly value.

For us, the CB iron was a better all-rounder and offers more value given the lower price point. Ideal for low handicappers that want a blade-like feel without giving up yardage.

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron – 8/10

Wilson Staff Model CB Iron – 9/10

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron

Total – 41/50

Wilson Staff Model CB Iron

Total – 42/50

