7 Ways To Have More Fun Playing Golf

Does golf always seem to get you down, even though deep down you know you love playing it?

In this video, Kit Alexander talks through 7 ways you can put the fun back into your round. Whether it’s by changing the format or playing with someone new, there are ways you can begin to enjoy golf again, which is the reason we play the game in the first place!

1. Do away with the scorecard

If you are going out on the golf course for a bit of fun, frankly it does not matter how many shots you are taking or your score at the end of the day. It is all about being out on the golf course, hitting some cool shots and spending time with your friends.

2. Using different scoring and competition formats

Just because you aren’t writing down your stroke-play score does not mean you can’t add a bit spice and competition to your friendly game. Matchplay of course is a brilliant way of doing that whether it be individually, or in pairs.

In terms of other formats, skins is a classic game and if you need some more ideas take a look at our guide on 5 different golf formats to try.

3. Finding the right playing partners

It is hard to have fun yourself if the people you are playing with are frustrated, angry, or just taking it really seriously.

If you can find someone with the same outlook as you, who you get on well with off the course, as well as on it, it will be so much easier for you to have fun on the golf course.

4. Playing with a junior golfer

Playing with a junior can bring real light-heartedness to the game because you can often see young players just love the game and play with freedom.

This might even remind you of when you played as a junior, when you could play with abandon and try games and different shots because it was fun.

You can also take on a mentoring role as well so we recommend playing with a junior when you can because everybody wins.

5. Taking on the hero shot

A lot of us will put ourselves in difficult situations during the course of a round and if we were keeping score or in a competition, then we would probably chip out, or take our medicine to make sure it isn’t a card-wrecker.

But if you don’t have a card, sometimes attempting the hero shot is a fun way to play the game.

It can be fun to challenge yourself to pull a tough shot off, and if you do, then you have a real sense of achievement. If you don’t, who cares because you aren’t keeping score anyway.

6. Only use a half-set or fewer clubs

This forces you to take on some funky shots and make you think you are some kind of Severiano Ballesteros. We think taking fewer clubs out on the golf course can definitely get you falling back in love with the artistry of golf

7. Visit and play different golf courses

It can be easy to get stuck in a bit of a rut if you play the same golf course the whole time.

Therefore we recommend freshening things up by playing different and new courses, or even different styles of golf whether it be links golf, parkland tracks and so on. Maybe even try par-3 or short courses as well.

