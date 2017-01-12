what is 'connection' in the golf swing
Elliott Heath
By
published

In this exclusive video Paul Foston asks what 'connection' is in the golf swing and how understanding it can improve your consistency

What is ‘connection’ in the golf swing?

When golf coaches or commentators refer to connection in the golf swing, what they are talking about is how the flowing motion of the arms works with the rotation of your body. A well-connected golf swing creates effortless power and will deliver the club back square to the ball much more consistently.

Golf swing tips videos

As always, it all starts at address. When you stand over the ball there should be a perfect ‘v’ shape made between your hands and arms. If your hands are ahead or behind your sternum, you’ll break the ‘v’ and find it difficult to make a connected swing.

Step by step guide to the perfect grip

As you take the club back you should aim to maintain that shape. When you hinge your wrists halfway through the backswing your hands should still be pointing at your sternum – this is a good checkpoint to have in mind. From this position, continue to let your arms swing and body rotation work in harmony. The ‘v’ shape is still in tact through impact as you powerfully drive your weight towards the target. In the finish position, again, both your chest and arms should be facing the target.

Weight distribution in the golf swing

One of the biggest traps to avoid is when the arms move without any rotation from the body. It feels as if you are making a big swing but you will struggle to find any true power. Remember, a shorter swing that is well connected will deliver much more power. And control!

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Mizuno MP5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.