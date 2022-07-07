What Is Casting In The Golf Swing?
What Is Casting In The Golf Swing? Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins offers a simple explanation and some simple tips to resolve the problem
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Casting is the throwing action that occurs from the top of the backswing as your wrists lose their hinge earlier than they should. They tend to throw the club away from you rather than the body initiating the first move, and the arms dropping down into position. Casting happens when the sequence from the top of the backswing gets out of order. In the video and article below, I'll explain how to resolve the issue.
This throwing away of your wrist hinge and therefore power results in confidence shattering mishits and ultimately that dreaded chicken wing. It often sees many of your longer clubs achieve a similar distance making it extremely frustrating.
If you wanted to throw a ball for a dog you’d do it from the ground up, the body drives first followed by the arms then the ball.
So, what are the most common causes of casting?
Often physical limitations are a root cause. If there is lack of rotation in the first place then the natural kinematic sequence won’t be set in motion, there will be no wind up and therefore nothing to unwind. The club is cast as a desperate measure to create more power.
If you wanted something to work on on the range then practice firing your body in the downswing so that your arms get left behind. I love the pump drill. Set up to hit a 7-iron off a small tee. Go to the top of your backswing and pump the club down to hip height using your body to initiate the downswing - your weight will go onto your front foot. Once you feel the correct body move and weight distribution, go back to the top and repeat again. Pumping the club and unwinding with your body. Pump once, twice then hit the shot and finish the swing. The drill can be done at 60% effort and you’ll feel a solid contact.
Hitting a few shots again off a tee with your feet together will help the wrists to set and release at the correct moment. In this instance, any sort of casting action will result in you being thrown off balance.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
-
-
LIV Golf Player Opens Up On 'Awkward Situation' After Legal Action
Justin Harding admits his surprise at the reaction caused to playing in the Saudi-backed Series
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Woods And McIlroy Play Ballybunion In Open Championship Tune-Up
The pair were on-site at the famous Ballybunion Golf Club in preparation for next week's 150th Open
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
What Is Connection In The Golf Swing?
We ask what Is connection in the golf swing and offer some simple tips for how to hone it
By Paul Foston • Published
-
How Do You Grip A Golf Club?
How do you grip a golf club? Golf Monthly Top 50 coach Paul Foston explains all!
By Paul Foston • Published
-
Trying To Fix A Slice? Stick To The Basics
Paul Foston explains how slices and pulls are linked and offers some simple advice on how to resolve both
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
What is a one-piece takeaway in golf?
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
What is 'coil' in the golf swing?
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
What is dynamic balance in golf?
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
What does 'trapped on the inside' mean?
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
Golf chipping fault fixer
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Paul Foston brings you a chipping fault fixer to tidy up your short game around the green.
By Tom Clarke • Published