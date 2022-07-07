What Is Casting In The Golf Swing?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Casting is the throwing action that occurs from the top of the backswing as your wrists lose their hinge earlier than they should. They tend to throw the club away from you rather than the body initiating the first move, and the arms dropping down into position. Casting happens when the sequence from the top of the backswing gets out of order. In the video and article below, I'll explain how to resolve the issue.

This throwing away of your wrist hinge and therefore power results in confidence shattering mishits and ultimately that dreaded chicken wing. It often sees many of your longer clubs achieve a similar distance making it extremely frustrating.

If you wanted to throw a ball for a dog you’d do it from the ground up, the body drives first followed by the arms then the ball.

So, what are the most common causes of casting?

Often physical limitations are a root cause. If there is lack of rotation in the first place then the natural kinematic sequence won’t be set in motion, there will be no wind up and therefore nothing to unwind. The club is cast as a desperate measure to create more power.

If you wanted something to work on on the range then practice firing your body in the downswing so that your arms get left behind. I love the pump drill. Set up to hit a 7-iron off a small tee. Go to the top of your backswing and pump the club down to hip height using your body to initiate the downswing - your weight will go onto your front foot. Once you feel the correct body move and weight distribution, go back to the top and repeat again. Pumping the club and unwinding with your body. Pump once, twice then hit the shot and finish the swing. The drill can be done at 60% effort and you’ll feel a solid contact.

Hitting a few shots again off a tee with your feet together will help the wrists to set and release at the correct moment. In this instance, any sort of casting action will result in you being thrown off balance.