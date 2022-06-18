What Is The US Open Playoff Format?

After two rounds of the US Open at The Country Club, the leaderboard was looking tight, with only six shots separating leaders Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen from a the likes of Dustin Johnson and PGA Champion Justin Thomas in a tie for 31st. 

With the remainder of the tournament likely to be similarly close, there is a relatively strong chance of a playoff to determine the 2022 winner of the third Major of the year. But what is the format of any playoff if there's a tie for the lead after the regulation 72 holes?

The answer used to be an 18 hole playoff. That meant the players tied at the top after the final round would return the next day to play 18 more holes to determine the winner. That last happened back in 2008 when Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate competed in an 18-hole play off at Torrey Pines. Even that couldn't separate the pair, with the playoff going into sudden death, and Woods claiming victory on the first extra hole.

In 2018 the decision was taken to change the playoff format to a two-hole aggregate. That means if there's a playoff in 2022, any players tied after 72 holes will play the first and 18th holes to decide the winner. If the players can't be separated at that point, it then enters sudden death, with the competitors playing the same two holes again until one eventually wins a hole.

As for the holes selected for any playoff, they're both par 4s. The 488-yard first is a demanding dogleg left with a narrow fairway leading to a typically small green protected by three bunkers. Meanwhile, the 451-yard 18th features a huge bunker in front of a significantly sloping green from back to front.

If we do have a playoff, it'll be the first since the two-hole aggregate format was introduced. In fact, that epic between Woods and Mediate was the most recent US Open playoff, one of 33 in the tournament's 127-year history. The US Open is also the only Major with the two-hole aggregate playoff format. The Masters has sudden death, The Open has a four-hole aggregate and the PGA Championship has a three-hole aggregate format.

