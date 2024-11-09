Bernhard Langer Breaks Age Yet Again On PGA Tour Champions Circuit
Playing the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the 67-year-old fired nine birdies and two bogeys to beat his age for the 21st time on the circuit!
Bernhard Langer continued to amaze on Friday as, at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, he beat his age for a 21st time on the PGA Tour Champions circuit!
Perhaps what's more amazing is that, just nine months ago, the German tore his Achilles and only returned to competitive action in mid-May. Now, six months on, he has fired a seven-under 64 to move into second spot at the season finale.
"It sounds good and feels good, especially on a course like this" explained Langer, who is three shots back of leader Stewart Cink, who sits at 12-under-par.
"I'm a very positive person, so I always thought I would be able to come back (from injury). My surgeon and PT said if everything goes somewhat well, you should be okay, just you're probably going to lose half the season or something like that. Was fortunate to come back after three months actually. The nice thing, we can use carts out here. Because I wasn't able to walk 18 holes, it helped me. When people ask me how are you doing now, I'm nowhere near 100%, but I'm a functioning golfer."
A two-time Masters winner, Langer made his 513th and final DP World Tour start at the BMW International Open in July, with the German securing 42 wins on the circuit. Ranking second in all-time wins on the DP World Tour, Langer still remains surprised by the success and longevity of his career, stating: "Every once in a while I look back at my career and have to almost pinch myself and say, man, that's pretty amazing what you've done the last whatever, so many years. Like a day today, to shoot 64, three-under my age, not a whole lot of people can do that. I'm fortunate to have done it I think 21 times or 20 times."
Carding a birdie at the opening hole on Friday at Phoenix Country Club, Langer then made three birdies on the spin at the third, fourth and fifth, as a further birdie at the seventh put him five-under for the day.
Although a bogey followed at the 10th, he did make further birdies at the 11th and 12th, as a bogey at the 14th put him level for the back nine. Thankfully, for Langer, back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th meant he signed for a seven-under 64.
Already holding the record for the most wins on the PGA Tour Champions, as well as being the oldest ever winner on the circuit at the age of 65 years, 10 months, and 5 days, Langer shows no signs of slowing down.
Asked how he keeps motivated, he stated: "People asked me 20 years ago how long will you play. I always said as long as I'm healthy and I'm having fun and I'm playing well. When you win tournaments and you're in contention most of your life, I think if I reached a point where I feel I have no chance at all and I'm finishing 50th every week, I might consider quitting at that point or certainly playing a lot less. But I'm not there yet. Still taking one year at a time and see how it feels."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
