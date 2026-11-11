The Stunning New Course At One Of Egypt’s Finest Golf Resorts

Golf at Somabay dates back to 1998 when the original Gary Player course opened for play at this beautiful Red Sea resort. It marked a notable milestone as it was the first championship course designed by one of the ‘big three' of Player, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus in either North Africa or the Middle East.

Looking across the 15th hole towards the Red Sea on the Hidden Coves course at Somabay (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Since then, a floodlit range, world-class short-game area and par-3 ‘Challenge' course have been added, while a second 18-hole course, christened Hidden Coves and designed by Tim Lobb, is set to fully open in January 2027, with sustainability a core aim.

Beautiful skies over the Red Sea on the Hidden Coves course at Somabay (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Set in the central part of the peninsula on which the resort sits, the back nine has been in play for a year, with the 12th to 15th holes enjoying a particularly stirring setting as they venture close to and towards the Red Sea.

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The 14th is perhaps the most dramatic hole of all, a short par 3 almost abutting the water. The green, set among rock and sand and fully exposed to the sea breeze, drops away on all sides making clubbing and recovery real challenges.

Hit the green or pay the price on the Hidden Coves course's short par-3 14th (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

On the front nine, water of a different nature will make its presence felt, with ponds and lakes posing a real test from the 5th to the 9th.

With mountainous backdrops adding another layer to the visuals, Hidden Coves will be a must-play in this region when fully open.

Green fees: €TBC for the full 18 holes when open; €55 for the nine holes open as at November 2026

Course stats: par 71, 6,570 yards



(prices correct at time of publication in November 2026)