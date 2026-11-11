The Stunning New Course At One Of Egypt’s Finest Golf Resorts
Nine holes are already in play, but early 2027 will see the full unveiling of the new Hidden Coves course at Somabay nearly 30 years after the original Gary Player course opened
Golf at Somabay dates back to 1998 when the original Gary Player course opened for play at this beautiful Red Sea resort. It marked a notable milestone as it was the first championship course designed by one of the ‘big three' of Player, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus in either North Africa or the Middle East.
Since then, a floodlit range, world-class short-game area and par-3 ‘Challenge' course have been added, while a second 18-hole course, christened Hidden Coves and designed by Tim Lobb, is set to fully open in January 2027, with sustainability a core aim.
Set in the central part of the peninsula on which the resort sits, the back nine has been in play for a year, with the 12th to 15th holes enjoying a particularly stirring setting as they venture close to and towards the Red Sea.
The 14th is perhaps the most dramatic hole of all, a short par 3 almost abutting the water. The green, set among rock and sand and fully exposed to the sea breeze, drops away on all sides making clubbing and recovery real challenges.
On the front nine, water of a different nature will make its presence felt, with ponds and lakes posing a real test from the 5th to the 9th.
With mountainous backdrops adding another layer to the visuals, Hidden Coves will be a must-play in this region when fully open.
Green fees: €TBC for the full 18 holes when open; €55 for the nine holes open as at November 2026
Course stats: par 71, 6,570 yards
(prices correct at time of publication in November 2026)
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Jeremy Ellwood (Jezz) has worked in golf since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all the Top 100 plus 94 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified to compare our premier tracks. He has played over 1,100 courses in 35 countries, from remote nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to grand international resorts, hitting the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he'll be blissfully content.
Contact Jezz on X - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST
3 wood: Srixon ZX
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons 4- to 11-iron: Honma TWorld TW747Vx
Wedge: Ping Glide 54˚
Putter: Ping Fetch
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