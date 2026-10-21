How Much It Costs To Play Port Royal Golf Course

Many PGA Tour courses can evoke envy in golf fans, whether because of their challenging layouts or stunning locations.
Sometimes, a course is blessed with both, and Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, which is one of the best in the Caribbean, falls firmly into that category.
Port Royal, which was originally named Southampton Golf Club, was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr.
Work began on the layout in 1967. Jones had to be creative with his design to comply with land agreements, but when it finally opened in 1970, it was obvious he had created something beautiful.
The jewel in the crown of Port Royal, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, is the par-3 16th.
Measuring 235 yards from the back tee, players face a daunting – and breathtaking – tee shot from a cliff edge requiring a carry across the water to reach the safety of the green.
Other highlights include the par-5 seventh, with its elevated green and spectacular ocean views, and the downhill, dogleg-right 15th, which begins beside the historic military fortification Whale Bay Battery.
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The course is relatively short, at just 6,842 yards, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy, particularly when taking into account the near-constant wind and its doglegs and elevation changes.
Since the Butterfield Bermuda Championship’s inception in 2019, Port Royal has been the tournament's host, but by that point, it had already had considerable time in the spotlight.
The course was renovated at a cost of $14.5m by a member of the original design team, Roger Rulewich, between 2008 and 2009, in preparation for the PGA Grand Slam of Golf, and it hosted the annual off-season event from 2009 until its final edition in 2014.
While some of the world's best players have showcased their abilities at Port Royal through the years, it is also open to recreational golfers as one of just two public courses on the island, the other being the nine-hole Ocean View course.
Visitors to Port Royal are charged $198 for a weekday round, with an 18-hole cart listed separately at $42 and club rental available for $65.
Port Royal Golf Course Green Fees
|
Green Fee/Extra
|
Price (USD)
|
Non-resident – weekday
|
$198
|
Resident – weekday
|
$80
|
Resident – weekend
|
$121
|
Resident – senior
|
$60
|
Resident – junior
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$50
|
Nine holes
|
$70
|
Sunset golf
|
$60
|
Additional costs
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|
Golf cart – 18 holes
|
$42
|
Golf cart – nine holes
|
$35
|
Club rental
|
$65
Port Royal Golf Course Location
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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