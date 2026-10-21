How Much It Costs To Play Port Royal Golf Course

Many PGA Tour courses can evoke envy in golf fans, whether because of their challenging layouts or stunning locations.

Sometimes, a course is blessed with both, and Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, which is one of the best in the Caribbean, falls firmly into that category.

Port Royal, which was originally named Southampton Golf Club, was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr.

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Work began on the layout in 1967. Jones had to be creative with his design to comply with land agreements, but when it finally opened in 1970, it was obvious he had created something beautiful.

The jewel in the crown of Port Royal, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, is the par-3 16th.

Measuring 235 yards from the back tee, players face a daunting – and breathtaking – tee shot from a cliff edge requiring a carry across the water to reach the safety of the green.

The 16th is located on a cliff edge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other highlights include the par-5 seventh, with its elevated green and spectacular ocean views, and the downhill, dogleg-right 15th, which begins beside the historic military fortification Whale Bay Battery.

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The course is relatively short, at just 6,842 yards, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy, particularly when taking into account the near-constant wind and its doglegs and elevation changes.

Since the Butterfield Bermuda Championship’s inception in 2019, Port Royal has been the tournament's host, but by that point, it had already had considerable time in the spotlight.

Port Royal has hosted the Butterfield Bermuda Championship since its inception (Image credit: Getty Images)

The course was renovated at a cost of $14.5m by a member of the original design team, Roger Rulewich, between 2008 and 2009, in preparation for the PGA Grand Slam of Golf, and it hosted the annual off-season event from 2009 until its final edition in 2014.

While some of the world's best players have showcased their abilities at Port Royal through the years, it is also open to recreational golfers as one of just two public courses on the island, the other being the nine-hole Ocean View course.

Visitors to Port Royal are charged $198 for a weekday round, with an 18-hole cart listed separately at $42 and club rental available for $65.

Port Royal Golf Course Green Fees

Swipe to scroll horizontally Green Fee/Extra Price (USD) Non-resident – weekday $198 Resident – weekday $80 Resident – weekend $121 Resident – senior $60 Resident – junior $50 Nine holes $70 Sunset golf $60 Additional costs Row 8 - Cell 1 Golf cart – 18 holes $42 Golf cart – nine holes $35 Club rental $65

Port Royal Golf Course Location