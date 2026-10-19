This Is Easily My Favourite Golfing Island In The Caribbean

Golf In The Dominican Republic

The first time I was lucky enough to visit the Caribbean was a lifetime ago, way before I worked in golf. My first wife and a couple of our best friends decided to push the boat out – not literally, as that would have taken too long – and spend a fortnight in the Dominican Republic. We stayed on the north coast at Puerto Plata and played Playa Dorada, a Robert Trent Jones course that opened in 1976.

Expecting to get a couple of rounds in, I think we played seven or eight times and a love affair with golf in the Caribbean was born. I've not been back to Playa Dorada, but I remember it with great affection.

A True Bucket-List Course

The 5th at Casa de Campo is an exquisite short par 3 (Image credit: Casa de Campo Resort & Villas)

Fast forward 30 years and I returned for Golf Monthly and The R&A to cover the Latin America Amateur Championship. This was being staged over the sensational Teeth of the Dog, one of three excellent and surprisingly diverse courses at the vast Casa de Campo resort on the south-east coast.

For years, I had drooled over photos of the seven amazing oceanside holes and was thrilled to get the opportunity to first walk, and then play them. Even the name is alluring. It comes from the jagged coral which lines the shore and which made construction back in 1971 particularly tricky. The opening four holes are slightly inland, offering teasing glimpses of the drama awaiting just beyond through the swaying palms. You emerge onto the shore at the exquisite 5th, which is no distance but has trouble everywhere.

(Image credit: Casa de Campo Resort & Villas)

The 6th is a strong driving hole over the shoreline, and the 7th is another stunning and extremely photogenic par 3 over the ocean to a perfectly sited green. The 8th again skirts the shore, a really demanding par 4 to a green fronted by a deep, hidden bunker and even deeper run-off on the right. The back nine runs anti-clockwise, so again you play the inland holes first. They are all good, but the run from 15 to 17 delivers more sensory overload; two tough par 4s sandwiching another stunning short hole. This Pete Dye masterpiece recently received a full upgrade, so will now be better than ever and fully justifies its place in any list of the most beautiful golf courses.

The 5th hole on the Chavon Nine at Casa de Campo (Image credit: Rob Smith)

I also greatly like the excellent but jarringly named To Dye Fore course with its three loops of nine, beautifully located up in the hills. Each has its own distinct character, with the Chavon hugging the high cliffs over the river gorge from the mountains, several Lagos holes flirting with its lakes, and the Marina nine offering stirring views out over the harbour and Caribbean Sea.

The par-3 16th on The Links at Casa de Campo (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The Links 18 is more subtle in its charms, but still a proper test and well worth a game. The resort itself covers 7,000 acres and is home to a hotel, a marina, beaches, restaurants and bars, as well as many other sporting and recreational pursuits.

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A Strong Supporting Cast

The closing hole at Corales hugs the cliffs (Image credit: Puntacana Resort)

Over on the eastern tip of the island, close to the international airport, Corales is home to the annual Puntacana Championship on the PGA Tour. Having enjoyed watching Billy Horschel win it during my 2024 travels, it was an absolute thrill to play the course two days later. It is exactly what you would expect from Tom Fazio as an architect: bold, thrilling and immaculately presented.

Corales is blessed with a stunning location along the rocky shore (Image credit: Puntacana Resort)

As at Teeth of the Dog, there is a well-balanced mix of lush, gently undulating inland holes and a few heartstoppers that hug the shore. Two of the best clifftop holes are the 9th, a short hole over a rocky inlet, and the magnificent, sweeping 18th.

There is a scary approach to the stunning 2nd green at Punta Espada (Image credit: Punta Espada Golf)

If you are seeking thrills and spills and a high-adrenalin ride, then Punta Espada fits the bill perfectly. This is a Jack Nicklaus signature design from 2006 with 18 very individual and memorable holes. Again, there are sensational views, both of the holes themselves and all that surrounds them, as you work your way through some seriously upmarket properties that never feel like they intrude. Oddly, they add to the experience rather than detract from it. And, of course, there are a number of beachside holes where the vistas are dreamy.

The 12th at Punta Espada is a par 5 that works its way from right to left (Image credit: Punta Espada Resort)

Elsewhere, there are plenty of exciting and entertaining courses, such as the 27 holes at La Cana and the very beautiful 18 at PGA Ocean's 4, all of which I have played and all of which I would happily recommend. For me, having been fortunate enough to play in around 50 countries, the Dominican Republic is undoubtedly one of the very finest golf destinations anywhere on earth.