Who is Jodi Ewart Shadoff's Caddie?
The English golfer won her first LPGA Tour title last year with current caddie, John Pavelko, on the bag
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff has been a mainstay of the LPGA Tour since earning her tour card straight out of University in 2012.
The English golfer has contended in Majors, competed in the Olympics and Solheim Cups but it took her until her 246th event to finally capture her maiden LPGA Tour title, which she achieved in 2022 at Mediheal Championship.
On the bag with her for that historic, feel-good moment was her current caddie, John Pavelko.
It is unclear when exactly the partnership began but the pair have been pictured working together since the 2022 season. The duo have clearly combined to good effect as Ewart Shadoff went on to claim her first LPGA win later that year in October with a one-shot victory over Major winner, Yuka Saso.
Pavelko, from Chanhassen, just outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota, played golf for the DePaul Blue Demons at the DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.
Prior to working with Pavelko, the 35-year-old has worked with numerous other loopers. One of those was Irishman, Shane Codd. The pair worked together for a number of years, with Codd now a regular caddie for Ewart Shadoff's Solheim Cup team-mate, Madelene Sagstrom.
She also had a unique experience at the LPGA Drive On Championship in 2020 when the absence of her regular caddie meant she enlisted the services of long-time friend and fellow professional, Holly Clyburn.
The one-time partnership got off to a fast start with Ewart Shadoff taking the 36-hole lead, though they would ultimately fall short finishing T5 and six shots of eventual winner, Danielle Kang.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
How To Watch ISPS Handa World Invitational Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
How to watch an ISPS Handa World Invitational live stream, to follow an event where men and women play their own separate tournaments concurrently over the same courses
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Solheim Cup Team USA - As It Stands Ahead Of Finca Cortesin 2023
The key details you need to know about the USA team before the 2023 Solheim Cup
By Mike Hall Published
-
Future Ryder Cup Captains - We Predict The Next Five For Team USA And Europe
Woods in Ireland? Harrington back for revenge? We predict who the next five European and USA Ryder Cup captains will be...
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who Is Lucas Glover's Caddie?
The 2009 US Open champion now has veteran caddie, Tom Lamb on the bag
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who is Megan Khang's Caddie?
American pro Khang made 20 cuts out of 24 in 2022 and her bagman is no stranger to the headlines himself
By James Nursey Published
-
Who Is Jennifer Kupcho’s Caddie?
Jennifer Kupcho started 2023 with a new caddie, despite enjoying great success in the previous season
By Michael Weston Published
-
7 Perks Of Winning The AIG Women’s Open
It's not just the elegant trophy that the winner will walk away with...
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Linn Grant’s Caddie?
The Swedish golfer has employed several caddies in the past, including her father and brother
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Carlota Ciganda's Caddie?
The Spaniard entrusts a Alvaro Prada as her man on the bag
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Who Is Maja Stark's Caddie?
The young Swede has been partnered with Hadley Trenfield since late 2022
By Ben Fleming Published