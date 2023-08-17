Who is Jodi Ewart Shadoff's Caddie?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff has been a mainstay of the LPGA Tour since earning her tour card straight out of University in 2012.

The English golfer has contended in Majors, competed in the Olympics and Solheim Cups but it took her until her 246th event to finally capture her maiden LPGA Tour title, which she achieved in 2022 at Mediheal Championship.

On the bag with her for that historic, feel-good moment was her current caddie, John Pavelko.

It is unclear when exactly the partnership began but the pair have been pictured working together since the 2022 season. The duo have clearly combined to good effect as Ewart Shadoff went on to claim her first LPGA win later that year in October with a one-shot victory over Major winner, Yuka Saso.

Pavelko, from Chanhassen, just outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota, played golf for the DePaul Blue Demons at the DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.

Prior to working with Pavelko, the 35-year-old has worked with numerous other loopers. One of those was Irishman, Shane Codd. The pair worked together for a number of years, with Codd now a regular caddie for Ewart Shadoff's Solheim Cup team-mate, Madelene Sagstrom.

She also had a unique experience at the LPGA Drive On Championship in 2020 when the absence of her regular caddie meant she enlisted the services of long-time friend and fellow professional, Holly Clyburn.

The one-time partnership got off to a fast start with Ewart Shadoff taking the 36-hole lead, though they would ultimately fall short finishing T5 and six shots of eventual winner, Danielle Kang.