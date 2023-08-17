Who is Jodi Ewart Shadoff's Caddie?

The English golfer won her first LPGA Tour title last year with current caddie, John Pavelko, on the bag

Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her caddie in conversation
Jodi Ewart Shadoff has been a mainstay of the LPGA Tour since earning her tour card straight out of University in 2012. 

The English golfer has contended in Majors, competed in the Olympics and Solheim Cups but it took her until her 246th event to finally capture her maiden LPGA Tour title, which she achieved in 2022 at Mediheal Championship.

On the bag with her for that historic, feel-good moment was her current caddie, John Pavelko.

It is unclear when exactly the partnership began but the pair have been pictured working together since the 2022 season. The duo have clearly combined to good effect as Ewart Shadoff went on to claim her first LPGA win later that year in October with a one-shot victory over Major winner, Yuka Saso.

Pavelko, from Chanhassen, just outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota, played golf for the DePaul Blue Demons at the DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.

Prior to working with Pavelko, the 35-year-old has worked with numerous other loopers. One of those was Irishman, Shane Codd. The pair worked together for a number of years, with Codd now a regular caddie for Ewart Shadoff's Solheim Cup team-mate, Madelene Sagstrom.

She also had a unique experience at the LPGA Drive On Championship in 2020 when the absence of her regular caddie meant she enlisted the services of long-time friend and fellow professional, Holly Clyburn.

The one-time partnership got off to a fast start with Ewart Shadoff taking the 36-hole lead, though they would ultimately fall short finishing T5 and six shots of eventual winner, Danielle Kang. 

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

