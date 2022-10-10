Jodi Ewart-Shadoff Claims First LPGA Tour Title At 246th Attempt

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On Sunday at the LPGA Mediheal Championship, we were treated to a feel good story as Jodi Ewart-Shadoff claimed her first LPGA Tour title in her 246th LPGA Tour start.

It had been an exciting final day for the Englishwoman, who has been a member of the Tour for 11 years, as a closing one-under-par round gave her a one shot victory over Major winner, Yuka Saso.

Ewart-Shadoff had began the day with a comfortable four-shot cushion but, with just eight holes gone, she found herself one shot back of South African, Paula Reto, who was four-under-par for her round early on.

However, with a handful of holes remaining, the Englishwoman found herself all-square with Reto, as both traded birdies at the par 5 14th. As the holes ticked by, nothing could separate the duo, with a playoff seemingly imminent.

That was until a costly bogey at the 16th from Reto gave Ewart-Shadoff a one shot advantage with just two holes remaining and, when Reto bogeyed the 17th, Ewart-Shadoff's nearest challenger soon became 2021 US Women's Open winner, Saso.

Ewart Shadoff has been part of three European Solheim Cup sides, securing victory twice (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 34-year-old held her nerve though, as Ewart-Shadoff two-putted the 72nd hole for a one shot win and her first taste of success on the LPGA Tour in over a decade.

Speaking after her victory, an emotional Ewart-Shadoff said: "It's a little bit surreal. I didn't know if this moment would ever come and I'm just really grateful for everybody who is on my team because last year was really hard.

"I just tried to take each shot as it came and I stayed really patient. It's a big boost of confidence and this week my putting was the best of my game."