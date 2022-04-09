Who Is Harold Varner III's Caddie?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Harold Varner III currently has Englishman Chris Rice on the bag. Rice is a veteran caddie who has been out on tour for around 15 years.

Rice is a good golfer who played Lancashire County golf as an amateur. He grew up playing with David Horsey as an amateur before eventually going on to caddie for the Englishman at the 2007 Walker Cup and then on the European Tour via Q-school.

Rice made his way to the PGA Tour via the European (now DP World) Tour. He has previously caddied for David Horsey, Pablo Larrazabal, Tyrrell Hatton and Emiliano Grillo.

He was on the bag for Hatton's 2016 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship win at St Andrews, which was the Englishman's first ever European Tour title. Rice was also with Hatton in his Masters debut at Augusta National in 2017.

He won the 2021 Players Championship caddie nearest the pin competition with a total of 1'2", beating the previous record by two inches. That earned him all player contributions in the pot on the 17th tee, a personalized and engraved money clip and a VIP parking spot in the TPC Sawgrass parking lot throughout the week.

He joined up with Varner III in early 2021 and the pair went on to taste success with victory at the 2022 Saudi International, where Varner holed a monster putt from just short of the final green for eagle and the victory.

Golfers can book a package via 'From nothing to scratch' with Chris Rice for a masterclass on how to score better.