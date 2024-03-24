Who Is Chandler Phillips? 12 Facts You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Player
Get to know American Chandler Phillips a little bit better with these facts about his life and career so far
Chandler Phillips is one of the freshest faces on the PGA Tour with less than 12 professional starts to his name prior to the 2024 Valspar Championship.
So if you don't know all that much about him but would like to find out more, keep reading for some interesting facts, his bio, and information on career earnings.
1. His full name is Chandler Keith Phillips.
2. He was born on December 2, 1996, in Huntsville, Texas.
3. Phillips attended Texas A&M (2015-19) where he majored in sports management.
4. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, listening to music, and tinkering with his truck.
5. While at Huntsville High School, Phillips earned all-district and all-state honors each of the four years he was there. He also won the district and regional tournament championship every season and owns the HHS record for lowest round.
6. His lowest career round ever is 62 and his lowest PGA Tour round is 63 (The American Express R3).
7. While at Texas A&M, Phillips earned a significant number of accolades including: three-time Palmer Cup selection (first American ever), three-time All-SEC First Team, and 2018 PING First Team All-American.
8. Completed his collegiate career holding program records for career tournament wins (seven), lowest single round score (63), lowest 54-hole score (-19) and season stroke average (70.18).
9. Phillips turned professional after graduating from college in 2019.
10. Phillips has one Korn Ferry Tour victory to his name - that was achieved at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay in 2023. It was a two-shot win thanks to a total score of -14.
11. At the end of his second season on the Korn Ferry Tour (2023), Phillips earned his PGA Tour card after finishing 10th on the points list.
12. Phillips is former college roommates with PGA Tour player, Cameron Champ.
|Full name
|Chandler Keith Phillips
|Born
|Huntsville, Texas
|Birthday
|December 2, 1996
|Height
|5ft 9in (175cm)
|College
|Texas A&M University
|Turned pro
|2019
|Professional wins
|1
|Career earnings
|$454,635
|Best OWGR position
|202
