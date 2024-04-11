Where Do Members Stay At Augusta National?
The estimated 300 members of Augusta National Golf Club can stay at the site with their guests, but where is their accommodation?
Augusta National is thought to have around 300 members, with famous faces including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice among that highly exclusive group.
There are plenty of benefits that come with being a member, too, not least access to the world-famous course that hosts The Masters and being handed a much coveted Green Jacket. Members and their guests can also stay at the course, but where?
Lodging for members and their guests at Augusta National is shared among 12 cabins.
The bulk of them are situated in a semicircle east of the 10th fairway, while three – the Eisenhower, Butler and Roberts cabins are close to the clubhouse, with the remaining two (the Payne and Johnson-McColl cabins) situated by the Par-3 course. Between them, they have over 100 beds.
One of the two most famous cabins is Butler Cabin. That’s due largely to the fact it is where the winner of The Masters heads to slip on the Green Jacket and undertake an interview by the CBS sports broadcast team, which uses the cabin to present coverage of the tournament.
The Eisenhower is the other cabin that needs little introduction for golf fans. As its name suggests, it was built for President Eisenhower and the First Lady. Eisenhower became an Augusta National member in 1948 and had a vacation stay there soon after. That’s something he continued after his inauguration as president in 1953, this time in a cabin built especially for the couple, staff and security.
As a result, it is bigger than the other cabins. The three-floor building includes seven bedrooms as well as a basement for the Secret Service, while its dining room looks out over Ike's Pond and the Par 3 course. It had the president's seal of approval too - it's said he used the cabin 29 times while president and another 11 afterwards.
The cabins aren’t the only lodgings at Augusta National – there is also the famous Crow’s Nest situated on the top floor of the clubhouse, but that’s reserved for amateurs taking part in The Masters.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
