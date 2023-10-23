Watch The Moment Brooks Koepka Hands Bryson DeChambeau Drink Then Heckles Him Mid-Round

Are they friends or aren’t they? Have they made up after their long-running feud or do they really dislike each other? This Brooks-Bryson thing is all getting a bit like Love Island. Admit it, though, you kind of want to know what’s going on.

The pair’s rivalry has been a well documented one in recent years. It seemed to start back in 2019 when Koepka had a pop at DeChambeau for his slow play.

Words have gone back and forth ever since. In 2021, an un-aired interview with Golf Channel saw Koepka roll his eyes as DeChambeau walked behind his rival mid-chat, a clear sign that the pair still weren't getting on.

Four months later they put their differences aside for the good of the American Ryder Cup team, and after beating Europe they shared a somewhat forced hug in the post-tournament press conference.

Two months later they found themselves on opposing sides as they battled it out in the fifth edition of Capital One's ‘The Match’.

These days, however, the pair seem to be on pretty good terms. In fact, you might even say they’ve become friends.

A post shared by ZIRE GOLF (@ziregolf) A photo posted by on

Partway through the semi-final matches at the LIV Team Championship in Miami, we had more fun and games. After pulling his tee shot at the ninth, DeChambeau found himself being heckled.

That heckler, of course, was Koepka, who had shouted: “Good shot, safety first” from the tee-side balcony.

DeChambeau saw the funny side and had a good laugh, and as far as we are aware, there were no Ryder Cup-style car park slanging matches.

Which golfer would @BKoepka box? 🥊🚨 NEW EPISODE OF BS WITH JAKE PAUL OUT NOW WITH BROOKS KOEPKA 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kcSuh7dtIeOctober 19, 2023 See more

Despite the LIV Golf stars being chummier in recent times, one person seems keen to reopen old wounds. YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul recently pledged to put in $1 million for each fighter to see them settle their differences once and for all in the ring.

When quizzed by Paul on the ‘BS w/Jake Paul’ podcast about his rival, Koepka admitted: “I had the big thing with Bryson.”

Paul then asked: “Would you fight him like in a boxing match? Quick to reply, Koepka said: “Yeah, are you going to promote it?” He then added: “I think we could make something happen.”

Watch this space.