The South Korean was notified after completing his second round

YE Yang Disqualified From PGA Championship

Former champion YE Yang has been disqualified from this year’s PGA Championship after signing for an incorrect score.

After posting a respectable 75 on day one, the South Korean struggled on Friday, eventually signing for an 83. At 14-over, it looked like Yang would register his fifth consecutive missed cut at this tournament and be on his merry way.

However, a missed cut became a DQ when the 49-year-old signed for a four on the par-4 10th rather than the five he actually made. Quite bizarre when you consider his card was littered with two 9s and a 7 as he, like many, struggled to cope with the rigorous demands of The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

The rule in breach is 3.3b, which covers scoring in strokeplay competitions.

It states that: “If your returned score for a hole is lower than your actual score or no score is returned for a hole, you are disqualified.”

Yang has a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship after famously lifting the Wanamaker Trophy in 2009 by overturning a two-shot deficit to none other than Tiger Woods during an enthralling final day at Hazeltine Golf Club – the only time Woods has failed to convert a 54-hole lead in a major.

It was part of a great run of form that saw the man who now resides in Texas reach a career-best 19th in the world rankings in 2010. After his win at the 2009 PGA, he would go on to record two more top-10 major finishes at the 2010 Masters and 2011 US Open.

His last official win came on the Japan Golf Tour at the 2018 Crowns event, with the South Korean now splitting his time between the Korean, Japan, Korn Ferry and PGA Tours.

