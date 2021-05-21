The 25-year-old Aussie had a crazy start to his Friday at the PGA Championship - and it ended very well with a cut successfully made

Forgetting His Clothes And Facetiming His Coach – Herbert’s Crazy Friday

Lucas Herbert’s Friday at Kiawah Island got off to a not-so-ideal start after forgetting his golf clothes, missing most of his warm-up and then snap-hooking four 2-irons on the range before facetiming his coach for advice…nine minutes before his tee time.

You’d forgive him for shooting in the 80s and heading off home after an opening 76, but the Aussie shot a superb 72 (level par) and says he feels “like I’ve had a win” after making the cut at the PGA Championship.

“Yeah, so it’s kind of a funny story with today. I turned up in some casual clothes to do some sort of warmups and whatnot, and I got to the golf course and realized I left my golf clothes at home,” the 2020 Dubai Desert Classic winner said.

“So I had my friend drive back and get them and bring them back. So I missed basically half of my warmup.

“And I got on the range straight back into the wind, and I think I hit about four 2-irons in a row over the left fence.

“So I FaceTimed my coach with like nine minutes till my tee time going, how do I fix this?

“There’s something really, really wrong. How do I fix this?

“It was like, we just had a laugh because it can’t get any worse. This is going to be a fun day. We’re going to be shouting fore left a lot.

“And then all of a sudden I really don’t think I missed a shot through the first 13 holes. It was kind of funny really, that it sort of all came from that.”

Herbert made five birdies in his first 11 holes, eventually posting level par to finish at +4 after 36 holes and make the cut.

“I just feel like I’ve just gotten out of a fight and I’ve won. Looks like I’ll probably make the cut. Yeah, I feel like I’ve had a win,” he said.

Herbert is playing in his sixth Major this week, with his best finishing coming at the 2020 US Open with a T31st.