Sublime Jin Young Ko Secures Fifth LPGA Title

Jin Young Ko carried on her unbelievable form as the 26-year-old secured a one shot victory to defend her title at the CME Group Tour Championship.

Not only did the South Korean claim her fifth title of a stunning 2021, but also the Race to CME Globe Championship and the Rolex Player of the Year honours in Florida.

Speaking after her round, Ko said "I didn't practice that much for this week, but I honestly don't know what happened out there. I played really well this week and it's honestly just been amazing.

"I've got a great team behind me and they've helped me a lot this year. I've had two wins on this golf course so I am loving it right now. I'd love to buy a membership here!"

Ko and Korda on the 17th. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming into the tournament, Ko had been in superb form, with four wins in her last eight starts.

And, starting in a five-way tie for the lead, including her nearest challenger for Player of the Year honours, Nelly Korda, it would be an enthralling final day's play.

Starting the final round, the situation was this, if either player won the tournament, then they would earn the title of the season’s top player. To add even more spice into the mix, the winner would also receive the $1.5 million first prize, a record-winning purse for the women's game.

So, with a lot at stake, the final round began, and it was Ko who took the early initiative, with a stunning front nine 30 putting her three shots clear of the chasing pack.

Further birdies followed at the 11th and 13th, as Ko continued to display her class.

Another birdie at the par-5 17th followed, with a tap-in par at the last claiming her fifth title of the year.

For $1.5 million...Jin Young Ko hits 63 consecutive greens-in-regulation on her way to winning the 2021 @CMEGroupLPGA! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/iXlIssdqZ0November 21, 2021 See more

Not only did Ko secure victory, but she hadn't missed a green in regulation in 63 holes! Unbelievably, nearly a full tournament. On top of that, her final round 63 was her 29th round in the 60's in her last nine LPGA starts.

Securing her fifth win in nine starts, the 26-year-old also claimed her second LPGA Player of the Year title in three years, adding on from her 2019 success.