The Champion Golfer of the Year wins $2.07m this year - but how does that compare to other sports?

Open Championship Prize Money: How Does It Compare To Other Sports?

This year’s Open Championship features the largest winner’s cheque in history, with the Champion Golfer of the Year taking home more than $2m for the first time ever.

Last time out, Shane Lowry took home $1.935m, which was up on the $1.89 million won by Francesco Molinari at Carnoustie in 2018 and the $1.53 million won by Henrik Stenson in 2016 at Troon.

How does this compare to other sports?

Whilst sports like football, F1, cricket and rugby pay out salaries rather than for individual events, some comparisons between sports can still be made.

Prize money for the Open is dwarfed by horse racing’s Dubai World Cup Night, in which the winning jockey receives a cool $7.2m.

The Grand National is much less lucrative, with the winner claiming only £375,000.

When it comes to poker, Triton Super High Roller Series No Limit Hold’em dwarfs most sports with a prize pool of around $65 million.

2019 champion John Cynn won $20.56m.

In tennis, the Men’s and Ladies’ Wimbledon Champions received £1.7m in 2021, well down on the £2.35m first prize in 2019.

Four days of work at the Open outweighs three weeks at the Tour de France, where the winning cyclist will secure €500,000.

2021 World Snooker Champion Mark Selby won £500,000 for his victory; exactly the same as what Gerwyn Price received for winning the PDC Darts World Title.

Prize money for individual winner:

The Open Championship: $2.07m

Wimbledon: £1.7m ($2.35m)

Tour de France: €500,000 ($592,000)

Grand National: £375,000 ($519m)

Snooker World Championship: £500,000 ($692m)

PDC Darts World Championship: £500,000 ($692m)

World Pool Championship: $50,000

World Badminton Tour Finals winner: $120,000

Winning a World Surf League Event: $100,000

Floyd Mayweather defeating Conor McGregor in 2017: $275m