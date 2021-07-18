The Englishman has become the man with the most Major appearances without winning one

Lee Westwood Breaks Major Championship Record

Lee Westwood has broken an unwanted record this week at The Open, becoming the man with the most Major appearances without a victory.

Westy played in his 88th Major this week, taking him ahead of Jay Haas with 87.

The Englishman has come close so many times in golf’s four biggest events but is still yet to get over the line.

Asked about whether he cared about the record or not, Westwood said that it shows he’s been a good player for a long, long time.

“I do care about that. That’s nice, that record. It shows I’ve been a good player for a long, long time,” he said.

“There’s not many people who have played in as many Major championships as me.”

Westwood, the reigning Race to Dubai champion, is still playing some of his best golf, and he puts some of that form down to the fact that he doesn’t take the game as seriously as he used to.

“I think when you get to our age, we maybe don’t treat it as seriously as we once did, and it’s easy to play golf when you’re a little bit more flippant about it and see it for what it is, getting a small ball in a small hole.”

The 48-year-old currently ranks 29th in the world and has had two runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship.

The 25-time European Tour winner’s best result in The Open came at St Andrews in 2010, when he finished seven back of Louis Oosthuizen.

However, his nearest-miss at the Claret Jug was probably in 2009 at Turnberry where he finished one stroke shy of the playoff between Tom Watson and Stewart Cink.