8 Things You Didn't Know About Dean Burmester

1. Burmester was born in Zimbabwe but represents South Africa in golf. His birthday was June 2nd 1989.

2. Sporting talent runs in the family for Burmester - his father Mark played international cricket for Zimbabwe while his mother Michelle is a talented golfer who holds the women’s course record at Royal Harare Golf Club, his home course.

3. He had a distinguished amateur career, which included selection for his province in the 2008 and 2009 interprovincial. He also won the International Team Championships in 2009 and decided to turn pro the year after.

4. His breakthrough Sunshine Tour win came in the 2013 Polokwane Classic, and he followed that up a year later with a victory in the 2015 Sun City Challenge. The Sunshine Tour is a men's professional golf tour based in Southern and East Africa.

5. We believe he currently lives in Bloemfontein in South Africa.

6. Burmester has won twice on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour). His first came at the Tshwane Open in 2017 and his second was at the 2021 Tenerife Open. In fact Burmester was given the honor of hitting the inaugural tee shot on the renamed DP World Tour to get the 2022 season underway at the 2021 Joburg Open in his native South Africa.

7. In total he has won eight times on the Sunshine Tour ranging from 2013 to 2021.

8. Lists Nick Price and Mark McNulty as his golfing inspirations growing up. This makes sense given both of those men come from Zimbabwe.