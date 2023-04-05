8 Things You Didn't Know About Adam Svensson
We get to know the Canadian professional golfer a little better with these 8 facts.
1. Svensson was born in Surrey, British Columbia, to Frank Svensson and Tina Nilsson. His birthday is December 31st, 1993. He has one sister called Stephanie.
2. His earliest golf memory was driving a cart into a pond with his dad at age five.
3. He spent six years with the national men’s amateur and development squads, winning a bronze medal representing Canada at the 2010 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup and silver at the 2014 Eisenhower Trophy in Karui- zawa, Japan, together with Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith.
4. Svensson left his mark in collegiate golf at NCAA Division II Barry Univer- sity in Florida, winning nine times, earning two NCAA First-Team All- American honors, and winning the NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Team Championships in 2013 and 2014. He won the Phil Mickelson Award as Most Outstanding Freshman in 2013 and was named the Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year for Division II in 2013/14.
5. In 2015 Svensson left college after his junior year to turn professional and play on the Canadian Tour.
6. His first big purchase when he won on the Korn Ferry Tour was a $500 Dyson vacuum. He won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour and he also has one PGA Tour title at the 2022 RSM Classic.
7. He is a Vancouver Canucks fan, which is an ice-hockey team in the National Hockey League.
8. According to his PGA Tour profile he currently resides in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida which we believe is a quite a popular area for golfers.
