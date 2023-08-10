7 Perks Of Winning The AIG Women’s Open
It's not just the elegant trophy that the winner will walk away with...
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The final women’s Major Championship of the season gets underway at Walton Heath on August 10, the 47th playing of the tournament and the 23rd as a Major.
During this time, a number of great champions have managed to get their name on the trophy, including Annika Sörenstam, Karrie Webb, Lorena Ochoa and Inbee Park.
And this is what they’re all playing for – that famous piece of silverware. However, whoever holds the trophy aloft on 18 at the famed Walton Heath on Sunday will receive a number of perks, too.
Here are some of the perks of winning The AIG Women’s Open.
The Trophy
The AIG Women’s Open trophy was first awarded at the Ricoh Women’s British Open at St Andrews in 2007, lifted by champion Lorena Ochoa.
The elegant fluted design with floral pattern was created by Edward Asprey, the master craftsman behind a number of other glittering golf trophies, including the famous falcon trophy awarded to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship victor on the DP World Tour.
The Money
Last year, The R&A announced a total prize fund for the AIG Women’s Open, played Muirfield, of $7.3 million, a 26% increase on 2021.
That figure has now been eclipsed, after The R&A announced the day before the 2023 tournament that the pot has been raised to $9 million.
It means this year's champion will pocket a tidy $1.35 million come Sunday evening.
Open Exemption
One of the greatest perks of winning The AIG Women’s Open is that it helps the winner plan for the future.
Champions are exempt into the AIG Women’s Open until they are 60-years-old, provided they are still an active member of a recognised professional tour.
Race To The CME Globe Points
The winner of The 2023 AIG Women's Open will also pick up 650 points towards the season-long Race to the CME Globe competition. Most events only carry 500 for the winner.
LPGA Membership
Non-member winners receive five-year tour exemptions, which opens up a lot of doors.
Rolex ANNIKA Major Award Points
The Rolex ANNIKA Major Award was established in 2014 to recognize the player who, during a current LPGA Tour season, has the most outstanding Major Championship record.
Players are only eligible for the award if they win a Major, and it's those players who finish in the top 10 and ties at all five Major Championships who pick up points.
The points available from each Major are as follows: 1st place - 60 pts.; 2nd place - 24 pts.; 3rd place - 18 pts.; 4th place - 14 pts.; 5th place - 12 pts.; 6th place - 10 pts.; 7th place - 8 pts.; 8th place - 6 pts.; 9th place - 4 pts.; 10th place - 2 pts.
LPGA Hall Of Fame Points
When a player wins a Major Championship they tick off a big box towards entering the LPGA Hall Of Fame.
It's one of the big requirements to enter illustrious company, although players also need to accumulate 27 Hall Of Fame points, and winning a Major Championship is worth just two.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
What Is Brian Harman's Net Worth?
We take a look at how much the 2023 Open champion is currently worth.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
‘The Men’s Game Has Gone Absolutely Ridiculous’ - Mel Reid On Challenge Of Gender Pay Equity
The 35-year-old doubts whether pay parity with the men's game will ever happen despite the growth of the women's game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Carlota Ciganda's Caddie?
The Spaniard entrusts a Alvaro Prada as her man on the bag
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Who Is Maja Stark's Caddie?
The young Swede has been partnered with Hadley Trenfield since late 2022
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Is The AIG Women’s Open On The BBC?
Everything you need to know about how to watch the final women's Major of the year
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'I Was Going To Try Left Handed' – Lucas Glover On 10-Year Struggle With The Yips
The recent Wyndham champion reveals the suffering he's been through with his putter - and how he's put it right
By Michael Weston Published
-
Lucas Glover Seals Fifth PGA Tour Title At Wyndham Championship
The former US Open champion is back in the winner's circle, thanks largely to finding an answer to the yips
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Celine Boutier's Caddie?
The French golfer recently claimed her first Major at the Evian Championship
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Celine Boutier What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of French professional golfer Celine Boutier.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
11 Things You Didn't Know About Celine Boutier
Get to know Solheim Cup and multiple-time LPGA Tour winner, Celine Boutier, better with these facts
By Sam Tremlett Published