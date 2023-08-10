7 Perks Of Winning The AIG Women’s Open

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The final women’s Major Championship of the season gets underway at Walton Heath on August 10, the 47th playing of the tournament and the 23rd as a Major.

During this time, a number of great champions have managed to get their name on the trophy, including Annika Sörenstam, Karrie Webb, Lorena Ochoa and Inbee Park.

And this is what they’re all playing for – that famous piece of silverware. However, whoever holds the trophy aloft on 18 at the famed Walton Heath on Sunday will receive a number of perks, too.

Here are some of the perks of winning The AIG Women’s Open.

The Trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The AIG Women’s Open trophy was first awarded at the Ricoh Women’s British Open at St Andrews in 2007, lifted by champion Lorena Ochoa.

The elegant fluted design with floral pattern was created by Edward Asprey, the master craftsman behind a number of other glittering golf trophies, including the famous falcon trophy awarded to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship victor on the DP World Tour.

The Money

Ashleigh Buhai won over $1m for her efforts at Muirfield last year - a figure that's been boosted in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images )

Last year, The R&A announced a total prize fund for the AIG Women’s Open, played Muirfield, of $7.3 million, a 26% increase on 2021.

That figure has now been eclipsed, after The R&A announced the day before the 2023 tournament that the pot has been raised to $9 million.

It means this year's champion will pocket a tidy $1.35 million come Sunday evening.

Open Exemption

Anna Nordqvist won The AIG Women’s Open in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest perks of winning The AIG Women’s Open is that it helps the winner plan for the future.

Champions are exempt into the AIG Women’s Open until they are 60-years-old, provided they are still an active member of a recognised professional tour.

Race To The CME Globe Points

The winner of The 2023 AIG Women's Open will also pick up 650 points towards the season-long Race to the CME Globe competition. Most events only carry 500 for the winner.

LPGA Membership

Non-member winners receive five-year tour exemptions, which opens up a lot of doors.

Rolex ANNIKA Major Award Points

Minjee Lee of Australia receives the Rolex Annika Major Award last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Rolex ANNIKA Major Award was established in 2014 to recognize the player who, during a current LPGA Tour season, has the most outstanding Major Championship record.

Players are only eligible for the award if they win a Major, and it's those players who finish in the top 10 and ties at all five Major Championships who pick up points.

The points available from each Major are as follows: 1st place - 60 pts.; 2nd place - 24 pts.; 3rd place - 18 pts.; 4th place - 14 pts.; 5th place - 12 pts.; 6th place - 10 pts.; 7th place - 8 pts.; 8th place - 6 pts.; 9th place - 4 pts.; 10th place - 2 pts.

LPGA Hall Of Fame Points

When a player wins a Major Championship they tick off a big box towards entering the LPGA Hall Of Fame.

It's one of the big requirements to enter illustrious company, although players also need to accumulate 27 Hall Of Fame points, and winning a Major Championship is worth just two.