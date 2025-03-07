Win Your Next Competition With The Perfect 60-Minute Practice Plan (It Works For This Tour Pro)

For those of us who do not play golf for a living, finding a spare hour to spend practicing our game is invaluable. Given how precious these 60 minutes are, it makes sense to spend them as wisely as possible.

Not wasting a single ball with a well-structured routine to prepare you for the course could help you reach a new level of performance , and that’s why we frequently ask the world's best players how they warm-up and prepare for competition.

In this article, four-time DP World Tour winner Rafa Cabrera Bello explains how his pre-round practice routines are structured to help him get the most from his game in the heat of competition. We’ve combined his insight with some expert advice to help you better prepare for the challenge of competition golf.

THE PERFECT GOLF PRACTICE SESSION

Rafa Cabrera Bello Tour Professional Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello won his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2009 Austrian Golf Open. He moved in to the top 100 on the OWGR for the first time in his career after winning the 2012 Omega Dubai Desert Classic, and he now has four DP World Tour titles to his name.

Putting: 15 minutes

Once I’ve finished stretching, I begin on the putting green. I start by laying down my putting mirror (see best putting aids) to make sure I am setting up correctly and the line of my stroke is right. Then I move on to hitting a few longer putts to get the feel for the greens that day.

So far as putting tips go, it’s important to hit uphill, downhill, left-to-right and right-to-left putts. After that I’ll create a circle, anywhere from three to seven feet from the hole.

I’ll hit between 20 and 40 of those putts, because missing one out on the course is a shot gone. Knowing that you have just made ten or 15 putts in a row boosts your confidence.

Pro tip:

Always add an element of pressure to your putting routine, as Rafa does with his circle drill. From longer range, you can try hitting a series of putts from over 20ft into a box marked out by tee-pegs around the hole.

Create a scoring system to quantify your practice and take note of your scores. These can be the yardstick against which you can judge your improvement through the year.

Rafa Cabrera Bello relies on a putting mirror to check his stroke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Short game: 20 minutes

I will always play several different short-game shots. So I might start with some bump and runs and even putt from the fringe, especially when we are playing a links course. Then I will hit some lob shots and a variety of bunker shots – normal lies, downhill ones, plugged lies.

It’s about refreshing your memory so when you get to the course, you are prepared and comfortable with the situation.

Pro tip:

Your short-game practice should have as much focus as your long-game work. Practice hitting into a ‘landing zone’. Lay down or place clubs on the green to mark out your landing spot. Then hit a series of chips, aiming to pitch each ball in this area.

This works to move your focus from exactly what the club is doing through impact to your pitching spot. You can then take this visualization to the course.

Your practice should involve working on several types of short-game shots (Image credit: Getty Images)

Long game: 20 minutes

On the range I start with my wedges to warm up, hitting the ball between 40 and 70 yards. Then I always use my putting mirror to make sure I set up square. I can check my shoulder and hip alignment and that I am setting up very neutral in respect to my target.

I have it mainly as an alignment tool and also for some instant feedback on my takeaway. I check those things while I am making a few practice swings and I will hit the ball without thinking much about it.

I then progress up through the bag – I’ll hit one short-iron, whether it’s a 9 or an 8, then a mid-iron and a long-iron. From there, I’ll hit either the 3-wood or the 5-wood and then finish off with the driver.

After hitting a few fairway woods, Rafa will typically finish off his long game session with a driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there is any particular shot that I want to practice, or sometimes if the first tee shot is a tight one or a tense one, then I might just want to imagine myself on the first tee. If it’s a 2-iron that I’m hitting then I’ll pull out the 2-iron, if it’s a 5-wood with a little fade then I’ll try to hit that a couple of times.

Pro tip:

The foundations of a good golf swing are laid at address, and that’s why Rafa uses the putting mirror (tilted towards him so he can see his body alignment). Another great way to check the basics is to lay two clubs or alignment sticks on the ground at right angles to each other, creating a T-shape.

The shaft that is parallel to your ball-to-target line will help you check your body alignment, while the other one is a great reference for your ball position. Get used to using this set-up while you practice and you will cement some of the most important elements of a good technique.

Rhythm check: 5 minutes

I’ll finish off my practice with a few wedges from 100 yards and in, just to get the rhythm back in my swing. Sometimes you feel that when you’re hitting drivers, you’re swinging very quickly and I want to get my tempo back on track. Once I’ve hit a few more wedge shots I feel like I’m ready to go.

Rafa likes to finish off his one-hour practice session with a few wedge shots (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pro tip:

Whenever you practice, it is worth remembering how easy it is for your rhythm to speed up. If you feel like you are starting to swing too quickly and losing control, grab a short-iron and try this drill.

Make a normal swing but stop at the top for a split second. Repeat this for another five or ten balls and then get back to your practice. This simple tip ensures you aren’t grooving anything negative into your golf swing.