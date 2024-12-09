What To Work On This Winter: Golf Fitness Or Technical Tuning?
We ask two of our esteemed experts, Jeremy Ellwood and Fergus Bisset, how they will be investing their time over the winter in their pursuit of golf improvement
As the winter nights draw in, and the window of time each day to get out onto the golf course shortens, many amateurs wonder how best to use their time in order to make progress during this period.
One option is to spend the winter months reading the best golf tips and fine tuning your golf swing, working on the driving range and short game area to tweak techniques and stay sharp.
On the other hand, you could also invest your time in improving your golf fitness, working to strengthen key muscle groups, improve flexibility and prevent injuries for the season ahead.
With the wealth of experience and expertise available to us on the Golf Monthly staff, and in a bid to give you some further clarity and guidance over your decision, I decided to ask Jeremy Ellwood and Fergus Bisset how they will be spending their off-season...
Fergus Bisset: Invest Time In Technical Tuning
Fergus Bisset is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history.
In the summer, I love playing rounds of golf. When I get the chance, I’ll find a friend and head out onto the course. I’ll rarely spend time on the practice ground or putting green as I don’t want to waste my golfing opportunities working on my one-piece takeaway or ball position. I want to be out on the fairways.
But I do need to work on my one-piece takeaway and ball position at some point, so will do that through the winter. I have a few months now to prepare for next season and I’d like to head into the spring medal feeling good about the technical aspects of my game.
I have a number of (too many my wife would say) the best gadgets – mirrors, mats, alignment aids and rails to work on my putting at home during the cold, dark winter days. I can watch helpful videos and read the excellent instruction pages of this magazine to find drills and methods to correct the flaws that have crept in during the season.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
I’ll make use of those and enjoy some fine-tuning on the carpet while watching coverage of tournaments from far-flung, sunny destinations.
On warmer days, I’ll head to the range and work on my grip, my rhythm and, above all, my transition. I’ll enjoy blasting balls while the course is frozen or waterlogged.
I try to maintain physical fitness throughout the year, not just in the winter. I go for the odd run, do my stretches and climb the odd hill. I’ll keep doing that from November to March, but mainly this winter I will work on technical tuning to give myself the best chance of a successful golfing campaign in 2025.
Jeremy Ellwood: Work Hard On Golf Fitness
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts.
Let’s start by saying that if I haven’t done a lot of work on my golf technique during the main season of long days and light evenings, the chances of it suddenly happening in the gathering gloom and murkiness of the off-season are distinctly remote, despite the availability of local floodlit driving ranges.
It’s not that there aren’t flaws aplenty that need working on, but I know I just won’t have the desire or dedication to devote sufficient time to them to make any meaningful difference. On the technical side, I’ll continue to try the odd tweak as and when inspired to do so, with a recent slight strengthening of my grip seeming to show signs of promise.
Where I know I am more likely to want to put in the hours is on the physical fitness side, which, despite probably being just as time-consuming, has the potential to deliver benefits beyond just the fairways.
I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve thrown away decent rounds this year down the stretch. Yes, that’s partly because the closing holes at my club are quite tricky; and it’s partly because I’ve bottled it a few times putting too much pressure on myself to try and prevent my handicap from edging up. But I’m sure it’s also partly due to premature fatigue brought on by a relative lack of fitness.
I would love to see if getting a little bit fitter over the off-season has any bearing on my closing-stretch performance come the spring. But even if it doesn’t, getting fitter can only be a good thing for life in general, whereas improving my golf technique will only ever positively benefit my golf life.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Jeremy EllwoodContributing Editor
- Fergus BissetContributing Editor
-
-
It’s PGA Tour Q-School This Week… Here’s What You Need To Know
Arguably, Q-School is the biggest weekend for some players and, with four rounds of action coming up over the weekend, it's set to be an enthralling watch
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why I'm Seriously Considering Boycotting Men's Professional Golf Until The Masters
As we approach the new year, men’s professional golf is still engulfed in uncertainty. Will things eventually be resolved or will greed continue to prevail?
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Jack Nicklaus Golf Tips: 5 Timeless Lessons From The Golden Bear
As one of the greatest players in golf's history, Jack Nicklaus possesses a wealth of experience and wisdom. Here, we share five of his invaluable golf lessons
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Peter Uihlein Golf Swing Tips: How To Maximise Distance By Balancing Power And Control
Hitting long tee shots is a crucial skill for amateur golfers, but control is key, so we asked big-hitter Peter Uihlein to share his tips to maximise distance
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Ball Striking Masterclass: Drastically Improve Your Distance And Consistency With Long-Irons, Fairway Woods And Hybrids
Many amateurs struggle with ball striking when using long-irons, fairway woods and hybrids – but these PGA pro tips can improve your distance and consistency
By Gary Munro Published
-
How To Start The Backswing In Golf (Plus One Bonus Hack To Revitalize Your Ball-Striking)
Improving your ball-striking is a key factor in the pursuit of progress on the course, but consistency can be elusive. This simple hack could be the answer...
By Joshua Mayo Published
-
Dan Grieve Golf Tips: 3 Releases To Save Your Short Game
Dan Grieve is a world-renowned short game expert and his 3 releases system has helped countless amateurs to play better golf. Dan explains all in this video...
By Dan Grieve Published
-
'These Are The 3 Hardest Bunker Shots You Could Ever Face'... Overcome Your Misfortune With Alex Elliott's Sand Save Masterclass
When faced with the hardest bunker shots in golf, most amateurs curse their luck and feel defeated before they even try... but PGA pro Alex Elliott can help!
By Alex Elliott Published
-
How To Play The Long Lazy Lob Shot: Get Out Of Trouble Around The Greens With This Essential Short Game Saver
The long, lazy lob shot is a short game essential for when the only option is to go airborne with your chip shot. Our expert PGA pro explains how to nail it...
By John Howells Published
-
I'm Confident These 9 Tips Can Help You Putt Like A Pro... Say Goodbye To Misreads and 3-Putts!
These 9 putting tips, from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Joshua Mayo, will help you to improve your distance control, read, posture and success rate on the greens
By Joshua Mayo Published