What To Work On This Winter: Golf Fitness Or Technical Tuning?

As the winter nights draw in, and the window of time each day to get out onto the golf course shortens, many amateurs wonder how best to use their time in order to make progress during this period.

One option is to spend the winter months reading the best golf tips and fine tuning your golf swing, working on the driving range and short game area to tweak techniques and stay sharp.

On the other hand, you could also invest your time in improving your golf fitness, working to strengthen key muscle groups, improve flexibility and prevent injuries for the season ahead.

With the wealth of experience and expertise available to us on the Golf Monthly staff, and in a bid to give you some further clarity and guidance over your decision, I decided to ask Jeremy Ellwood and Fergus Bisset how they will be spending their off-season...

Fergus Bisset: Invest Time In Technical Tuning

In the summer, I love playing rounds of golf. When I get the chance, I’ll find a friend and head out onto the course. I’ll rarely spend time on the practice ground or putting green as I don’t want to waste my golfing opportunities working on my one-piece takeaway or ball position. I want to be out on the fairways.

But I do need to work on my one-piece takeaway and ball position at some point, so will do that through the winter. I have a few months now to prepare for next season and I’d like to head into the spring medal feeling good about the technical aspects of my game.

I have a number of (too many my wife would say) the best gadgets – mirrors, mats, alignment aids and rails to work on my putting at home during the cold, dark winter days. I can watch helpful videos and read the excellent instruction pages of this magazine to find drills and methods to correct the flaws that have crept in during the season.

Fergus prefers to spend his days on the course during the summer months, but will invest some time on technical tuning during the winter (Image credit: Future)

I’ll make use of those and enjoy some fine-tuning on the carpet while watching coverage of tournaments from far-flung, sunny destinations.

On warmer days, I’ll head to the range and work on my grip, my rhythm and, above all, my transition. I’ll enjoy blasting balls while the course is frozen or waterlogged.

I try to maintain physical fitness throughout the year, not just in the winter. I go for the odd run, do my stretches and climb the odd hill. I’ll keep doing that from November to March, but mainly this winter I will work on technical tuning to give myself the best chance of a successful golfing campaign in 2025.

Jeremy Ellwood: Work Hard On Golf Fitness

Let’s start by saying that if I haven’t done a lot of work on my golf technique during the main season of long days and light evenings, the chances of it suddenly happening in the gathering gloom and murkiness of the off-season are distinctly remote, despite the availability of local floodlit driving ranges.

It’s not that there aren’t flaws aplenty that need working on, but I know I just won’t have the desire or dedication to devote sufficient time to them to make any meaningful difference. On the technical side, I’ll continue to try the odd tweak as and when inspired to do so, with a recent slight strengthening of my grip seeming to show signs of promise.

Where I know I am more likely to want to put in the hours is on the physical fitness side, which, despite probably being just as time-consuming, has the potential to deliver benefits beyond just the fairways.

Working on your fitness in the off-season can be a great way to strengthen your core golf muscles in preparation for a successful season (Image credit: Future)

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve thrown away decent rounds this year down the stretch. Yes, that’s partly because the closing holes at my club are quite tricky; and it’s partly because I’ve bottled it a few times putting too much pressure on myself to try and prevent my handicap from edging up. But I’m sure it’s also partly due to premature fatigue brought on by a relative lack of fitness.

I would love to see if getting a little bit fitter over the off-season has any bearing on my closing-stretch performance come the spring. But even if it doesn’t, getting fitter can only be a good thing for life in general, whereas improving my golf technique will only ever positively benefit my golf life.