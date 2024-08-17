This Quick Clubface Fix Will Save You Plenty Of Shots On The Golf Course...

An open clubface is often the enemy of progress for so many amateur golfers, costing them distance, consistency and shots on the golf course. It doesn't matter how far you hit your iron shots if your clubface is wide open, as all you will be doing is heading further into trouble.

This common fault keeps most PGA professionals in a job! Our lesson diaries are full of players who initially struggle with a slice to the right. Typically, an open clubface encourages the ball to start right of target, and then curve even further right.

In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells share his expert tips to nail the correct clubface position and help you strike the ball better...

1. Grip

The first thing to consider is the grip. I like to see two to three knuckles on the lead hand, and the ‘V’ between the thumb and forefinger on the lead hand pointing towards the trail collarbone.

Look at the image below, where the ‘Vs’ of both hands are pointing towards the left of my body. This is a weak grip, which tends to encourage an open clubface.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

2. Visual Drill

If I’m happy with what I see with the grip – so, it’s fairly neutral – I like to get my golfers trying this drill.

It’s a visual drill more than anything, and is an effective way of getting you to think of where you’re trying to return the clubface to at impact. Simply pop two different colour tee pegs down, and think of the space in between as the finish line. What we’re trying to do is get the toe of the club to win the race to the finish line.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Rehearse your swing and have the intent of hitting the yellow tee before the orange tee. Effectively, the toe wins the race to the finish line before the heel, but it is a photo finish. When you do come to hit balls with that same feeling, you may even find yourself hitting a draw, curving the ball to the left. Embrace this.

3. Checkpoint Drill

If you still find yourself struggling with an open clubface, this drill is also worth trying. Here, I’m taking a closer look at what the clubface is doing just before it hits the ball.

Really, we want the clubface looking towards the ball, rather than being super open. Take a few swings and check the position of your clubface prior to impact – you can use slow motion on your phone for this.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

When you are happy with your progress in the drills, experiment a little on the range. Don’t be afraid to do the complete opposite and hit big draws. Have some fun with it and embrace the big changes in curvature!

