This Quick Clubface Fix Will Save You Plenty Of Shots On The Golf Course...
Some of the most common faults in the golf swing relate to the clubface, but this quick fix from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells can save the day...
An open clubface is often the enemy of progress for so many amateur golfers, costing them distance, consistency and shots on the golf course. It doesn't matter how far you hit your iron shots if your clubface is wide open, as all you will be doing is heading further into trouble.
This common fault keeps most PGA professionals in a job! Our lesson diaries are full of players who initially struggle with a slice to the right. Typically, an open clubface encourages the ball to start right of target, and then curve even further right.
In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells share his expert tips to nail the correct clubface position and help you strike the ball better...
1. Grip
The first thing to consider is the grip. I like to see two to three knuckles on the lead hand, and the ‘V’ between the thumb and forefinger on the lead hand pointing towards the trail collarbone.
Look at the image below, where the ‘Vs’ of both hands are pointing towards the left of my body. This is a weak grip, which tends to encourage an open clubface.
2. Visual Drill
If I’m happy with what I see with the grip – so, it’s fairly neutral – I like to get my golfers trying this drill.
It’s a visual drill more than anything, and is an effective way of getting you to think of where you’re trying to return the clubface to at impact. Simply pop two different colour tee pegs down, and think of the space in between as the finish line. What we’re trying to do is get the toe of the club to win the race to the finish line.
Rehearse your swing and have the intent of hitting the yellow tee before the orange tee. Effectively, the toe wins the race to the finish line before the heel, but it is a photo finish. When you do come to hit balls with that same feeling, you may even find yourself hitting a draw, curving the ball to the left. Embrace this.
3. Checkpoint Drill
If you still find yourself struggling with an open clubface, this drill is also worth trying. Here, I’m taking a closer look at what the clubface is doing just before it hits the ball.
Really, we want the clubface looking towards the ball, rather than being super open. Take a few swings and check the position of your clubface prior to impact – you can use slow motion on your phone for this.
When you are happy with your progress in the drills, experiment a little on the range. Don’t be afraid to do the complete opposite and hit big draws. Have some fun with it and embrace the big changes in curvature!
Location: JCB Golf & Country Club
John joined the JCB Golf & Country club after spending seven years as the Senior Instructor at the Butch Harmon School of Golf Dubai. His coaching style is very much holistic in nature and TPI physical screenings are an integral part. John is able to identify physical limitations that may affect your swing and he has worked with the likes of Darren Clarke, Michael Hoey, Steve Webster and Rayhan Thomas.
Biggest influence:
Without a doubt the six years I spent working for Butch Harmon. I worked there from 2012 to 2018 and had the ability to everyday learn from one of the best modern instructors in the world today, Justin Parsons, who was my mentor and boss. We also were very fortunate to meet and learn from Claude Harmon III and Butch. The time spent in Dubai was the most pivotal because being surrounded by excellence was so inspirational for me as an instructor. I was able to frequently watch tour players practicing on site and working with their personal coaches, I was able to shadow coaches such as Sean Foley working with Danny Willet, Alan Thompson working with Tommy Fleetwood.
Greatest teaching success story: Working with Rayhan Thomas for three years as his putting coach was a pretty special opportunity for me. Seeing him go on to win his first professional tournament at the 2016 Mens Tour Dubai Creek open where he set a world record equalling nine birdies in a row.
Biggest challenge:
There is a new wave of golfers coming through the Bryson DeChambeau era and I am cautious about how many young golfers will attempt to play the game the same way as he does over the coming 10 years. We could see a lot of young talented golfers fall by the wayside either through injury or not being able to move the same way that Bryson does. I am really supportive of golfers pushing the boundaries of human physical performance so I admire what Bryson has been able to do, however I am apprehensive as to what this might be doing to the way young golfers see the game as a weightlifter/crossed with golfer/crossed with long drive champion.
