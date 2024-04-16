This Easy To Spot Mistake Might Be Killing Power In Your Golf Swing...

A common perception among amateur golfers is that you need a really long backswing to generate more power in your golf swing, but that might be counter-productive.

It goes without saying that you need to nail the fundamentals, like using the perfect golf grip and ensuring you have the correct ball position for every club, but there is also a simple tweak that could add yards to your game and improve your ball striking.

In this video and article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Gary Munro talks us through some simple golf swing tips to crush it every time...

How Do I Add Power To My Golf Swing?

The first thing you need to focus on as you try to add power is shortening your backswing. No-one makes a short, effective backswing work more powerfully than World No. 3, Jon Rahm. The Spaniard is a master at swinging the club efficiently and proof that you don’t need a massive overswing to hit the ball far.

When most golfers try to shorten their swings they typically get two things wrong. First, they forget to still hinge their wrists and second, they don’t make a full shoulder turn, therefore losing leverage and power. Master these two simple changes and you’ll have a controlled, powerful backswing move.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How Do I Shorten My Backswing In Golf?

Focus on feeling your right arm remains connected to your body. The club will be more laid of at the top, sitting slightly behind the hands. From here, it’s easier to bring the club down on a shallower line rather than it creeping in front of your hands in a more vertical position. When this happens, your body will have to make compensatory moves to realign the club.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Shorter Backswing Drill

Hitting balls with an alignment stick under your right arm can help you shorten your backswing. It stops your left arm from overrunning and travelling too far. You can also place the alignment stick alongside the club grip at address so it mirrors the shaft angle, then use the stick as a reference point at the top as here.

As you swing to the top, look where the stick is pointing, or set your phone up to capture it. You’ll be amazed at how clear this visual is.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Which Tour Professionals Have A Shorter Backswing?

As we mentioned earlier in the article, perhaps the most famous example is two-time Major champion, Jon Rahm. He isn't the only top player to have a shorter backswing, however, as six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau also utilises this action to produce his phenomenal ball striking performances.

Rahm and Finau both rank in the top-13 for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green in the past twelve months, so their example is clearly not a bad one to follow.