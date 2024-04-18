The One Crucial Decision That Helped Matt Fitzpatrick Win The RBC Heritage... And You Should Be Doing It Too!
Golf is a game of fine margins, and we can only control so much of the outcome, which is why this tip is so valuable...
As far as getting great golf tips goes, there aren't many better people to learn from than a Major Champion who has already amassed 10 professional wins in as many years.
On his way to winning the 2023 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, Matt Fitzpatrick pulled off one of the most iconic shots in the tournament's history. A three-hole playoff with Jordan Spieth created the tense but thrilling backdrop, as the 2022 US Open Champion claimed a 2nd PGA Tour victory in emphatic style.
In this video and article, Todd Anderson, Director of Instruction at The PGA Tour Performance Centre, shares a great tip that helped Fitzpatrick claim the RBC Heritage title...
Matt Fitzpatrick's Winning Shot At The 2023 RBC Heritage...
In the third playoff hole at the 2023 RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick found the fairway with his tee shot and left himself 187 yards to the green on the 18th hole. His second shot was a striped 9-iron that landed on the front of the green and released to within 12 inches of the hole, greeted by rapturous applause from the fans surrounding the putting surface.
As Todd Anderson explains in the video above, this key decision had a huge impact on that majestic moment:
"He didn't try to fly the ball all the way to the flagstick. He and his caddie went through a calculation, which you should do on every shot.
"They knew how far the ball would release once it hit the green. It was a little bit downwind, and even though they were probably between clubs, they took the longer club and swung smoothly at it. That took some spin off, so that the ball could land where they wanted it to and release back to the hole.
"Even thought Matthew (Fitzpatrick) was between clubs, and there was a decision to make on which club to use, he selected the right club, decided where he wanted to land it, made a decisive swing to that number and with the tournament on the line was able to execute an awesome shot to win the RBC Heritage."
How Do I Choose The Right Club To Hit On The Golf Course?
When deciding which club to hit on the golf course, you should be considering a number of factors.
Firstly, do you know how far each club in your bag goes? If not, that is the first thing you need to remedy. Spend some time on the range, or with your local club pro, and record your stock yardages as these will be invaluable on the course.
Secondly, rather than trying to go flat out to reach a number, consider going down a club and swinging more smoothly. Tempo and rhythm are huge in the golf swing, and swinging above your limit can cause a number of common swing faults.
Lastly, make a plan. Don't just pull a club and hit it, try instead to consider where you want to land the ball. Think about any danger you need to avoid, where the 'good' miss is, and be confident in your decision. Once you have done that, all that's left to do is step up and commit to your shot.
Matt Fitzpatrick is defending the RBC Heritage title at Harbour Town this week. Watch all four days live on Sky Sports.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
