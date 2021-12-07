In this video, Andy Sullivan talks through the ‘most popular drill on Tour’ - he also has a go at it himself!

If you have spent any time at a Tour event you will know how hard the best players in the world work on their golf games. Whether they are perfecting certain moves in the golf swing or trying to develop their short games, they often use drills to improve their technique and feel. In this video, Andy Sullivan talks through the ‘most popular drill on Tour’ - this is one of the best putting drills for distance control.

On the green, start by placing one tee peg in the ground and grab as many golf balls from your bag as you can - Andy Sullivan has seven here. This is where you will putt from. Now place the next tee peg 10ft away from you. The final tee peg should be placed into the green another 5ft further on. Take a look at the video with this article to see how it is done.

The aim is to hit your first ball just past the first tee peg. After that every subsequent ball needs to go just further than the one before without going past the furthest tee peg. If you hit one putt that doesn’t go further than the one before, you’re out. How many balls can you get to finish between the two tee pegs?

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

See how many putts Andy Sullivan is able to get between the two tees in the video. If you try it yourself, you should start to feel an element of pressure the more putts you are able to successfully hit.

Related: Best Putters



This drill is about how to judge putting distance and developing your feel for pace. By taking the hole out of your mindset, you should be focussing solely on honing your touch and feel for the speed of the greens. Try this drill on the practice green before you play - if your first couple of attempts are a bit heavy-handed you should soon start to improve so that by the time you head to the first tee your hands have a natural feel for the pace of the ball on the greens.