How To Fix Your Dodgy ('Flippy') Chipping Technique In An Instant Using A Common Household Item

Fatting and thinning shots is infuriating, especially when you're sitting in a good position greenside and have just a short distance to the hole. Before you know it, after sending your ball into the back bunker at shin height, you're walking off with a double bogey.

Fear not, because this one simple chipping drill can cure your chipping woes in just a few minutes. All you need is one household item. Spend a couple of minutes on the chipping ground, or at home, and you'll be amazed by the results.

2 GREAT CHIPPING DRILLS

Barney Puttick Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach & PGA Professional Barney turned professional in 1979 and gained the Assistant Professional position at Dyrham Park Golf Club. He played full time before becoming Head Professional at Ramsey Golf Club in 1987. He can now be found teaching at Mid Herts Golf Club. Barney's favorite golfing memory is tying Greg Norman for third place in a 36-hole tournament in Cannes.

1 Coat hanger drill

There are lots of effective golf training aids on the market, but this household item is fantastic to help with chipping issues. Don't shy away from turning up on the practice ground with one, for it can iron out your chipping faults very quickly.

This is the dreaded 'flick' that the drill can help you to get rid of (Image credit: Tom Miles)

You can use a plastic coat hanger like this to get the feeling of how the hands and wrists should be working through impact. If you have a tendency to 'flick' at the ball, this is such a good chipping drill.

To chip well, you need to keep your left hand in front of the ball at impact (see below). Ensuring the coat hanger comes into contact with your left forearm through impact will help you find the right position. If you feel the hanger coming into contact with your right forearm (as above), you’ll know you’ve flicked at the ball, with the wrists

too active.

Ensure that the coat hanger comes into contact with your left forearm through impact (Image credit: Tom Miles)

2 Down the chute

Whilst you're on the short game area, try this chipping drill too. This is all about honing the path of your swing on chip shots, because many golfers tend to take the club back too flat, then swing round themselves.

The two clubs on the ground (see below) are a visual reminder of the chute you really need the club to be operating along in more of an up and down movement. Hit a few chips with the clubs down, then move them to one side and try to replicate that movement.

This drill will hone the path of your chipping swing (Image credit: Tom Miles)

FAQS

Why do I hit the ground when chipping?

Heavy strikes often stem from players not understanding how to use bounce properly and control the low point through impact. Poor chippers often lean back and try and 'scoop' the ball in the air, which results in the club bottoming out way too early.

Should I open my stance when chipping?

Opening the stance is generally not advisable for a standard chip shot. Most teaching professionals like to see a square set-up – so a square stance and a square base.