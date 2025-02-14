How To Fix Your Dodgy ('Flippy') Chipping Technique In An Instant Using A Common Household Item
We all have one of these spare in the wardrobe - and it can fix your chipping woes in a flash
Fatting and thinning shots is infuriating, especially when you're sitting in a good position greenside and have just a short distance to the hole. Before you know it, after sending your ball into the back bunker at shin height, you're walking off with a double bogey.
Fear not, because this one simple chipping drill can cure your chipping woes in just a few minutes. All you need is one household item. Spend a couple of minutes on the chipping ground, or at home, and you'll be amazed by the results.
2 GREAT CHIPPING DRILLS
Barney turned professional in 1979 and gained the Assistant Professional position at Dyrham Park Golf Club. He played full time before becoming Head Professional at Ramsey Golf Club in 1987. He can now be found teaching at Mid Herts Golf Club. Barney's favorite golfing memory is tying Greg Norman for third place in a 36-hole tournament in Cannes.
1 Coat hanger drill
There are lots of effective golf training aids on the market, but this household item is fantastic to help with chipping issues. Don't shy away from turning up on the practice ground with one, for it can iron out your chipping faults very quickly.
You can use a plastic coat hanger like this to get the feeling of how the hands and wrists should be working through impact. If you have a tendency to 'flick' at the ball, this is such a good chipping drill.
To chip well, you need to keep your left hand in front of the ball at impact (see below). Ensuring the coat hanger comes into contact with your left forearm through impact will help you find the right position. If you feel the hanger coming into contact with your right forearm (as above), you’ll know you’ve flicked at the ball, with the wrists
too active.
2 Down the chute
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Whilst you're on the short game area, try this chipping drill too. This is all about honing the path of your swing on chip shots, because many golfers tend to take the club back too flat, then swing round themselves.
The two clubs on the ground (see below) are a visual reminder of the chute you really need the club to be operating along in more of an up and down movement. Hit a few chips with the clubs down, then move them to one side and try to replicate that movement.
FAQS
Why do I hit the ground when chipping?
Heavy strikes often stem from players not understanding how to use bounce properly and control the low point through impact. Poor chippers often lean back and try and 'scoop' the ball in the air, which results in the club bottoming out way too early.
Should I open my stance when chipping?
Opening the stance is generally not advisable for a standard chip shot. Most teaching professionals like to see a square set-up – so a square stance and a square base.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
- Barney PuttickTop 50 Coach
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Meet The World’s First Smart Putter Used On Tour That Costs Over $1,000
Lemerle Golf integrates advanced technology and exceptional craftsmanship to create a revolutionary data-tracking putter
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Made Over $100M In 2024 - And He Still Wasn't Golf's Highest Earner...
The American won nine times last year but failed to top golf's list of highest earners and was just outside the top-10 in terms of all sport stars
By Jonny Leighfield Published