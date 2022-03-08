Watch the video below to find out how single leg exercises can give your golf game a boost, as strength and conditioning expert, Jamie Greaves, talks us through three key lower body moves.

Single Leg

Single leg exercises are a super complement to golf squat exercises and lower back exercises for golf. They allow us to work on strength imbalances, and create more stability demands – plus they improve lower body muscle mass, strength and power. These could form an important part in any strength training for golf.

In the video above, I demonstrate how to perform a 90/90 split squat, which is a great place to start off if you consider yourself a beginner (in terms of working out). This move will really help you start to learn the single leg pattern. It’s also an exercise that’s easy to perform at home.

None of the variations in the video above are that tough to perform – even if the lateral lunge plus plate reach looks like it is. It’s actually quite a low level drill. In fact, the single leg deadlift is probably the most advanced of the three. Performing this variation will hit the posterior chain – so our hamstring, glutes and lower to mid back. It's a pattern that enables us to overload one leg at a time.

The lateral lunge plus plate reach is a nice way to get us out of straight lines and experience some other planes of motion. In the golf swing, we have up and down, side to side, and rotational movements, and it's the lateral lunge that will challenge us in that side to side movement.

These are just three leg exercises – there are many more different variations. However, what the three exercises in the above video show, is that there are exercises for all age levels and abilities. Give the video a watch to see how a leg workout for golf can help your game.