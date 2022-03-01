Golf Strength Training: Upper And Lower Body Exercises

Golf Strength Training

Are you looking to add more power to your game? Perhaps you're fed up with your playing partners outdriving you? In these golf strength training videos below, I demonstrate a number of upper and lower body exercises that will help you to develop more muscle mass, strength and power.

Here, I offer variations of each exercise for all levels – that’s beginner, intermediate and advanced. What’s more, many of these exercises can be performed in the comfort of your own home.

Horizontal Push

The horizontal push pattern will help develop upper body muscle mass, strength and power. In terms of upper body exercises that correlate to swing speed, the pushing pattern is one of the highest out there. In the video above, I demonstrate a simple press up for beginners (in terms of exercise experience), as well as a dumbbell bench press and a Swiss bar bench press for those in the intermediate and advanced levels, respectively. These moves should help you get more power in your golf swing.

Horizontal Pull

The horizontal pull is another great pattern for golfers to develop and get strong in, as it will increase upper body muscle mass, strength power and stability. It’s also a great pattern to improve the function of the shoulder blade and to contribute to overall health of the shoulders. In the video above, watch how to perform a banded low row and a seal row. For those of you who are more advanced, there's also the barbell bent over row. If you can improve your strength you should be in a better position to guard against some of the common faults - like cutting across the ball - that cost many regular golfers shots.

Single Leg

Single leg exercises are a great complement to two-footed exercises. As well as increasing lower body muscle mass, strength and power, they help to create more stability in the golf swing. If you can develop tis you should be in a better position to use the ground for power in your golf swing. Watch the video above for three different variations: a 90/90 split squat, single leg deadlift assisted and lateral lunge with plate reach.