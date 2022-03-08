The benefits of the vertical push are not limited to increasing upper body muscle mass, strength and power. On top of this, such exercises are fantastic for improving shoulder stability and mobility. Watch the video below to find out how these golf mobility exercises can help boost your golf game.

Vertical Push

A lot of people struggle with shoulder mobility, so these golf mobility exercises can really help. If you're more of a beginner when it comes to exercise work, I recommend starting with a move called the landmine press – which I demonstrate above. It works in a slightly modified range of shoulder mobility, so it’s suitable for a lot of different golfers. It might look extremely demanding, but this really is a good place to start if you’re not an experienced lifter or you are starting some golf strength training.

For the intermediate level, we have the Arnold press. This exercise, which is named after Arnold Schwarzenegger, is brilliant for golfers. Many players lack external rotation, and if you're one of those, this move is really going to help. Because you’re holding a dumbbell in each hand, both sides have to work hard, so it also has the potential to reduce any imbalances that you may have. This exercise will also help to get your shoulders strong, stable and moving well. The shoulders are a common injury site for golfers (along with the lower back), which makes this exercise appealing for a lot of players.

Then there’s the barbell press. This is the traditional vertical push strengthening exercise. It does require a little bit more mobility and technique compared to some of the other variations, so I recommend this one for the more experienced lifters. What I really like about it is that it has the advantage of allowing us to lift a little bit more load.

Be sure to watch the video above to find out how these golf mobility exercises are performed properly.