Golf Squat Exercises

In the video below, I demonstrate how to perform three different types of golf squat exercises. There are lots of variations out there, but these three are good for people with different levels of fitness and flexibility. The goblet squat, which is a good place to start if you're a beginner; the safety bar for those at more of an intermediate level; and the back squat, which I'd class as more of technical/advanced move. This one is used in power lifting, so it's definitely one for the more experienced lifter, with the benefit being that is allows us to use more load.

I work with a wide range of students – juniors, seniors, women, and Tour professionals. No matter what your age or ability, you’ll find golf squat exercises that are suitable for you – so give the video a watch to find out how to perform these moves.

Are squats good for golf?

Every golfer that I train does some form of squat – they’re superb for increasing lower body muscle mass, strength and power which, of course, will help improve your swing speed. In fact, squats can form an important part of any golf strength training program. In addition, they’re really good for mobility through the ankles, knees and hips, as well as core control and trunk control, which are also really useful attributes for golfers.

Squats are also easy to perform at home. If you don't have time to go to the gym, or you don't have the equipment, you can even use a loaded bag – as you can see in this video when performing a goblet squat. Generally, you don’t want to be doing high volumes of squats. Focus on doing lower reps and prioritise strength – so three to eight reps for three to five sets.

If you can include some fitness aspects to your golf practice, such as some lower back exercises for golf, then you'll should be able to improve your game while also guarding against injury.