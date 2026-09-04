Why A 'Chicken Wing' Is Stealing Distance From Your Golf Game (And How To Fix It)
Have you ever checked your golf swing for the common chicken wing fault? It could be costing you yards - but our top pro can help you diagnose and fix it
You might be wondering, what on earth does a chicken wing have to do with my golf game? Bear with me, all will become clear.
Some of the best ball striking lessons talk about connection in the golf swing, but John Jacob's has used decades of coaching experience to distill his expert advice into practical steps to fix the chicken wing fault specifically.
Below, John explains what a chicken wing is in the golf swing, and how to fix it, so that you can shoot lower scores and cut your handicap in 2026...
Why A 'Chicken Wing' Is Stealing Distance From Your Golf Game
The disconnection you see here with the lead arm separating from the chest is what's referred to as a ‘chicken wing'.
The arms have initiated the downswing, and the club gets thrown across the body on an out-to-in swing path across the line of the target.
Look where the lead elbow is pointing. This all leads to loss of control and a lack of power.
To fix the chicken wing, we need everything to be connected. What we want to see is this drive through the lower half.
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The alignment sticks are purely for illustration purposes and show just how symmetrical the golf swing is.
Note how the left and right arms are relatively level through the backswing and it's the same in the forward swing.
To marry it up, take some gentle practice swings, noting these positions. This will help to prevent your lead elbow from flaring out through impact.
Imagine that you're going to throw a bucket of water over a dirty car. If you were to adopt a chicken wing, you would have no momentum and that water would go all over you.
As you can see with the alignment stick, I've extended nicely through the ball. I've swung my arms back and mirrored that position on the follow-through. That bucket of water will have shot down the target line as intended!
Punch practice
Hit little punches, ensuring that at the end of the swing the club is pointing through to the target. It will help you sharpen up your strike and regain control of your impact position.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, Wembley Stadium, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest brands and has developed an in-depth knowledge of the equipment side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering equipment, travel, instruction, and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. A single figure golfer (just), he's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, one of the 35 Top 100 courses he’s ticked off to date.
- John Jacobs Top 50 Coach
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