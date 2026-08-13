Is A Common 'Lag' Misconception Stifling Your Strike Consistency?
Amateur golfers chase 'lag' in the golf swing, but many of them are going about it all wrong. Top 50 Coach Ged Walters explains all and shares his top tips
The term 'lag' will probably be familiar to most golfers, but how many of them actually understand what it is and how it works?
According to Top 50 Coach Ged Walters, who has more than two decades experience coaching golfers of all abilities, a common misconception around when and how you should release lag in the golf swing is holding many players back.
When trying to cut their handicap and shoot lower scores, many chase the 'lag' holy grail, based on what they think they see from the best golfers in the world, but all is not as it seems.
Below, Ged shares his wisdom on the topic and offers a great drill to help you utilise lag in the golf swing and improve your ball striking...
Lag In The Golf Swing: What Is It and How Does It Work?
Lag in the golf swing is a byproduct of the wrists hinging at an appropriate rate in the backswing.
The best players are then able to unhinge that lag at an appropriate rate and point in the downswing rather that trying to hold onto it, or releasing it too soon. Many golfers try to retain lag long into the downswing and this will cause problems.
There are reasons why many players fail to deliver the club with any forward shaft lean at impact and it's mainly down to a poor body pivot, the wrists and arms overloading in the backswing or no weight moving forward in the downswing.
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It could be a combination of all three.
A drill that I see great success with when coaching is for pupils to hit shots with a yoga wedge behind the ball.
All you have to do is not hit the wedge in your downswing. If your wrist angles unhinge too early, your club will strike the wedge.
Remember, you're not trying to hold onto the angles; you're just trying to miss the wedge.
In the image below, the wedge is highlighting the angle of the club through impact if the wrists unhinge too soon. The club travels beyond the full radius of the swing before impact, which can result in fats, tops and thins.
The connection between arms and ribcage is something most golfers would benefit from working on, to help create the ideal impact factors.
If the arms are swinging optimally, the wrist angles will unload at a more functional rate to help you deliver the correct amount of shaft lean through impact.
Location: True Fit Golf Centre
Using different styles, teaching aids, technology and games to measure improvements, Ged is keen to make the learning process educational and fun. He's worked with a number of top local, national and international instructors, including Adrian Fryer and Jeff Ritter, one of the most prominent golf instructors in America. He's based at True Fit Golf Centre in Warrington, where he can be found coaching golfers of all abilities. He's also working hard on his own game with the aim of playing on the senior Tour (when the time comes).
Students learn best when...
They leave their baggage at the door; this way they will garner a clearer understanding of their issues and how they can
improve.
Advice for practice:
Don't go rogue! You will never improve if you don't practice how your coach has told you to.
Most common problem:
Too many golfers judge if they have done what you ask by the outcome, yet that will not always be what they want to see when making changes. Focus on the process and the outcome will take care of itself.
- Mark TownsendContributing editor
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