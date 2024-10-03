Ask The Experts: 5 Chip Shot Questions Answered By PGA Professionals, Including Dan Grieve And Alex Elliott
In this Q+A special, we ask five expert coaches your chip shot questions so that you can improve your performances around the green and save par more often...
Having a good short game is one of the most important factors in reducing your handicap, and while the top professionals make it look so easy, it is often a cause for concern for club golfers.
In fact, I would wager that most amateur players spend more time hitting balls on the driving range rather than trying out the best chipping drills on the short game area – despite regularly dropping shots around the greens.
You might thinks it's simpler to ignore the problem, but what if we gave you the chance to quiz some of the best PGA-qualified coaches in the UK?
In this article, we asked five of our top short game experts to answer your chip shot questions and share some practical chipping tips to improve your performance around the greens...
How Do I Release The Club Around The Greens?
Ben Emerson is a Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach with a modern approach to the game. His methods have seen him become one of the most revered coaches in the country, and even has a few celebrity clients on his books. In his coaching career of more than 20 years, Ben has helped golfers of all ages and abilities to improve their performances and enjoy the game.
"Issues can arise around the greens when players struggle to release the club. They either ‘flip’ release it as they try to help the ball into the air or ‘block’ release it, with the lead hand taking over as they pull down too much.
"What you want is to let gravity do its thing and keep your hands nice and soft. A good drill is to take your left hand off the club and get the right hand to play more of a role – you want to feel the club coming past your body nice and naturally.
"You should be able to feel the clubhead throughout the swing. So, put your left hand on your left thigh, set some weight on your left side, make some rehearsal swings and just feel the weight of the club coming through."
How Do I Chip From Tight Lies?
After taking up the game of golf at the age of ten, Murray Patterson was determined to become a teaching professional. During his time at Cruden Bay, he built a terrific rapport with the club members and has worked with a number of mini-tour professionals and collegiate golfers.
"Chipping from a tight lie is something many golfers struggle with, especially if there is an obstacle such as a bunker between them and the flag as this leads to tension and poor decision-making.
"The temptation is to lean back and open the club face too much to try to help the ball into the air but this only sets the leading edge too high, which then makes good contact very difficult to achieve.
"Instead, open the face a little and stand nearer to the golf ball, raising the handle so the toe sits closer to the ground and underneath the ball to help the club glide under it at impact."
How Do I Chip Off A Bare Lie?
As Director of Golf at Pitch London, Gary Munro is leading the way in diversifying the game of golf. While he aims to make the game more accessible for a wider audience away from the golf course, he also has an impressive traditional coaching resume. In the past, Gary has overseen a number of league wins as County Manager for Bedfordshire Under 18s, and continues to help golfers of all abilities to improve their game.
"When your ball is on a bare lie, where the grass is sparse and the ground less forgiving, you need a specialised approach. The toe-down shot is your secret weapon.
"As you address the ball, lift the handle of the club slightly. This encourages the toe to sit closer to the ball while keeping the heel elevated above the grass. Position yourself a touch closer to the ball than usual to enhance control and ensure the toe engages precisely with the turf.
"The key is to maintain a vertical shaft angle throughout your swing by keeping those ‘high hands’. Minimise wrist movement to preserve this angle. The toe of your club has less bounce. Let it work its magic, carving a clean path beneath the ball."
How Do I Chip With My Hybrid?
Alex spent three years caddying on the European Tour before taking his PGA qualifications. Since then he has created a thriving social media platform on Instagram and YouTube, where he offers a whole host of tips and advice to help viewers shoot lower scores.
"We hear a lot about the versatility of hybrids; they’re great from the tee, the fairway and the rough. Where they are underused is around the greens. Some chips really get the heart rate racing and many of us also use too much loft, which makes things harder.
"Your hybrid can help lift the ball in the air slightly and get it rolling out towards the hole. Set up close to the ball using a really narrow stance, with weight favouring your lead side. We want the stroke to be like a putting motion.
"A common fault is to stand too far away, which encourages a rounded arc. Having the shaft more vertical makes it easier to find the low point at impact."
How Do I Stop Digging At My Chip Shots?
Dan Grieve is one of the leading short game experts in the UK, and has had considerable success with a collection of tour pros including Charley Hull and Georgia Hall. His short game school is the most attended in the UK, and his reputation in the short-game sphere is incredibly respected.
"This is a great drill for any ‘handle draggers’, whose tendency is to drive their hands at the ball when chipping, creating a lot of shaft lean and little use of the bounce. When you chip, especially if you want it to land softly, you want the clubhead to release – and this means swinging the club.
"To get the feel of this release, use this ‘trail hand only’ exercise. Hold the club in just your trail hand, with your other hand on your trail shoulder.
"Swing without a ball and you’ll begin to feel the clubhead release. Then hit some balls using this drill. When you have this feel, put both hands back on the club and you should be able to feel more release."
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
