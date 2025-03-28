Are You Killing Your Creativity By Being Too Technical On The Golf Course? Here's Why 'Messing Around Matters'

I am sometimes guilty of taking the game of golf a little bit too seriously, and I certainly get into my own head when trying to execute very tricky shots - like the one hop and stop chip shot to a back flag or an ambitious short-sided flop over the greenside bunker.

With increased pressure in my golf grip and a woefully tentative swing, the end result is rarely the exquisite shot I had envisioned in my mind.

I know I am not alone in this, but after watching this social media video posted by Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells I am ready to embrace a new approach to tough golf shots as he shares a great lesson for all amateur golfers.

As John explains, "messing around matters" - and that could be the key to transforming your short game for the 2025 golf season.

Video and tips from... Video and tips from... John Howells PGA Pro and Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John joined the JCB Golf & Country club after spending seven years as the Senior Instructor at the Butch Harmon School of Golf Dubai. His coaching style is very much holistic in nature and TPI physical screenings are an integral part. John has worked with the likes of Darren Clarke, Michael Hoey, Steve Webster and Rayhan Thomas.

While on the ground at LIV Golf events, one thing that I have noticed is the amazing team dynamic between the members of LIV Golf's Ripper GC. I suppose it comes from the environment that the Australian players work in, being miles away from home and travelling around the world together. They naturally become close with their team-mates.

That dynamic can be seen in the video below, where Ripper GC's Matt Jones and Marc Leishman are taking on some playful short game practice and pulling off some absolutely fantastic shots in the process...

Why Messing Around Matters In Golf

If you have that dynamic with a playing partner or friend at the golf club, then rather than just playing rounds of golf together, why not organise to practice together? Playing fun and competitive practice games, like the ones shown in the video above, can help to not only grow rapport but also to improve your performances on the golf course.

The important thing is to allow yourself to mess up, and to try crazy things that you might currently be too scared to do on the course. Nobody is perfect, so when you are trying to play a flop shot or a high cut spin shot you are inevitably going to make mistakes - but that's ok!

Whether you are thinning it or even fatting your chip shots, try to get into a headspace where you don't feel embarrassed for trying. Half the time, the reason golfers make a mess of these types of shot is that they are petrified of making a mistake through fear of judgement or ridicule.

Conversely, when you watch the best short game artists they seem to pull off ridiculous shots with ease. Most golfers get far too technical with tricky shots, which ultimately kills creativity and feel.

2024 LIV Golf Team Champions Ripper GC have such a great team dynamic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Try It Yourself

Here are just a few examples of how you can challenge your mates and have some fun while doing it. The next time you are at the short game area with a friend, challenge them to see who can hit the highest flop shot

When it comes to playing a flop shot, there are a few key 'feel' pointers I want you to follow. Firstly, try to remove the obsessions with mechanics from your mind, instead thinking about the flop as a splash in a puddle. Allow the wrists to get loose and playful, let the confidence ooze out of you. Lastly, smile more and stress less. After all, when you are practicing, what's the worst that can happen?

You could also try landing golf balls in a hat at varying distance, try the game in the video above or make up your own and vary the intensity by giving yourself different lies - the harder the better.

Top Tip: Next time you see a tough lie around the green, cast your mind back to that practice session with your friends. Picture the fun you had and the shots you managed to pull off. Conjuring that level of confidence is pure gold in clutch situations on the golf course.

Make your practice fun by creating challenges and attempting tricky shots against your friends (Image credit: Tom Miles)