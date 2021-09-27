Dustin Johnson gave some hilarious responses in the celebratory press conference, as Team USA claimed a historic win at Whistling Straits.

Social Media Reacts To Drunk Dustin Johnson

After becoming the third person to go 5-0 in the modern Ryder Cup era, Dustin Johnson seemed to rather enjoy himself in the post Ryder Cup celebrations.

Celebrating the win, DJ was on top form. When asked whether he could still out-party his younger teammates, his answer was a simple “Abso-effing-lutely. Next question.”

He was also asked about if he would sleep with Collin Morikawa, just like Moliwood did in 2018, again, his response was brilliant, saying “If you want me to, I’m not scared.”

