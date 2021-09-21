Bryson Suffers Shock Ryder Cup Loss… And It’s Only Tuesday!

Bryson DeChambeau was in good spirits as he addressed the media ahead of this year's Ryder Cup

In Bryson DeChambeau’s first press conference with the written press since early August, the controversial 27-year-old covered a host of topics, including (obviously) his current relationship with Brooks Koepka, how his long-drive training has impacted Ryder Cup prep, and who holds the early bragging rights on the ping-pong table.

DeChambeau certainly appeared more at ease in front of the microphone than he has of late, and even managed to steer clear of trouble as the media poked and prodded the ‘Golfing Scientist’.

And after insisting his full focus was on helping Team USA to Ryder Cup glory, supremacy in another discipline became the focus of attention.

It’s no secret that the ping-pong table sees a fair amount of action during Ryder Cup week and DeChambeau finds himself on the back foot early.

“Yeah, I lost in ping-pong, which kind of stinks, to Daniel [Berger],” DeChambeau said.

“He beat me. There are obviously excuses I could make, but I won’t. I’m pretty sour about it. I’m going to get him back.”

Elsewhere, in other, more serious matters, the former US Open champ was once again asked to address his rivalry with team-mate Brooks Koepka and if he had made any attempts to end their dispute, going as far to say that the pair might even be gearing up for “something fun” together.

He said: “You know, a lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two.

“We had a great — we had some great conversations Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and then this week, as well. I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine.

“I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won’t speak too much more on that.”