True Linkswear OG Feel Golf Shoe Review

True Linkswear was founded in 2009 by five-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Moore and his brother, with the goal being to provide golfers with more comfortable, more stylish shoes that were intended primarily for walking. The company has had quite a bit of success since its first golf shoe was released in 2010, but its visibility is likely to increase even further going forward as True Linkswear moves from a direct-to consumer sales strategy to a more traditional retail approach.

I actually hadn’t heard of True Linkswear until earlier this year, so when I found out that I would have the opportunity to test some of the company’s products I was excited to see what the buzz is all about. In this review, I’ll be discussing the OG Feel golf shoe, which offered a feeling on the course unlike any I’ve experienced.

I’ll start, however, with my first impressions upon unbagging the shoes. Yes, you heard me correctly. The OG Feel shoes didn’t come in a box but rather a reusable shoe bag, which was an unexpected but classy feature. I was sent the limited edition Reflect Camo Charcoal colorway, which looked extremely sharp visually, and in all there are eight color options to choose from in the current OG Feel lineup.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

While I liked the look of the shoes a great deal, what stood out most was how lightweight they are. They weigh less than nine ounces, which is pretty remarkable for a golf shoe of this caliber. In terms of fit, I wear a size 10 in most golf shoes and the 10 in the OG Feel fit exactly how I’d want. I would advise, however, that golfers who sometimes fall in between sizes go up in size, as True shoes have a reputation for running slightly small.

I did my testing of the OG Feel shoes at Atlanta National Golf Club, and as mentioned the feel they offer is quite unique. More specifically, it’s as if you’re truly connected to the ground and almost playing barefoot. Do not, however, misconstrue that description to equate to a lack of comfort or support. The shoes were incredibly comfortable right out of the box and the support they offered was highly impressive given their lightweight design.

The unique feel is intentional, made possible in part by True's zero drop sole design, which means that your heel sits square to the ground. The OG Feel also features a wide toe box to allow for freedom of motion in the toes to help further promote balance and stability in the golf swing, and a flexible outsole allows the feet to move naturally during the swing and with the terrain. Also key in terms of performance is the spikeless rubber sole, which promotes optimal traction.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

One thing to be aware of is that the OG Feel is not a waterproof golf shoe. It is water repellent, so if you get caught on the course in a quick rain shower you should have no issues, but this is not the shoe you’ll want to wear in the rain or on really wet days. True Linkswear does offer several other shoes in its lineup that are fully waterproof if that’s what you’re looking for.

While the OG Feel was not designed for wet weather, it was designed to excel in terms of breathability. A one-piece knit upper and a lightweight sock-like lining is key in that regard, and these shoes delivered on the promise of breathability in a big way. It’s summer in Georgia and we’ve had nothing but heat and humidity for weeks, but my feet always stayed cool.

In terms of design and technology, True knocked it out of the park with the OG Feel. These shoes, which retail for $155, offer a playing experience that you would never expect the first time you pick them up, and this is one of the best shoes for walkers on the market and one of the most comfortable as well. I do think there are some golfers who might miss the ample heel cushioning that they’re accustomed to from many golf shoes, but serious players will love the way the OG Feel allows them to navigate a golf course.