Stuburt Evolve II Spikeless Golf Shoes
Our verdict on the smart and well-priced Stuburt Evolve II Spikeless golf shoes.
A smart, comfortable and versatile golf shoe at a great price. Despite the less than adventurous aesthetic, this is an excellent spikeless shoe.
Full leather upper a rarity on a shoe at this price
Impressive grip in a range of conditions
Slightly plain styling
By Dan Parker published
Stuburt are a brand well known for providing golfers with high quality golf equipment at a more affordable price than some of the bigger brands in the sport.
The Evolve II Spikeless golf shoe is another great offering from the brand and is both one of the best spikeless golf shoes and best budget golf shoes we've tried this year.
The first thing to note is that it comes with a full grain leather upper, a feature often unheard of in a shoe this price. Most manufactures will opt for a synthetic upper on a spikeless shoe like this, but the leather upper used here makes the shoe softer, more comfortable and more breathable than its synthetic counterparts.
The Evolve II also uses Stuburt's Dri-Back technology, meaning it's fully waterproof too (you also get a 1-year warranty).
As for the grip, the spikeless traction offered by the outsole was impressive in a number of conditions. As you'd expect, it's great in dry conditions and the low profile feel makes for a much more comfortable walk across the turf.
The spikeless outsole has a number of strategically placed lugs to maximise the grip in areas where you need it most. The lugs are also made to be different sizes and shapes to aid this unique outsole structure and provide maximum grip.
Whilst we wouldn't recommend this shoe over some of the best spiked golf shoes in wet conditions, it certainly holds its own in the spikeless category and one of the best we've tried.
Paired with the cushioned and comfortable midsole and the Evolve II is a genuinely comfortable golf shoe that can hold its own in most conditions.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website.
