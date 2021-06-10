Dan Parker takes the Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 golf shoe to JCB Golf and Country Club for a thorough test.

Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 Shoe Review

Skechers are renowned for making some of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market and its Go Golf Elite V.4 has only enhanced Skechers’ reputation.

The Go Golf Elite V.4 is a stylish, all weather golf shoe that takes Skechers’ renowned comfort to the next level.

The full leather upper of the shoe is soft, breathable and fully waterproof which makes the shoe ideal for a range of conditions and perfect for the UK golfer who is used to playing in changeable weather conditions.

Skechers used its high-performance Goga Mat cushioned insole in the Go Golf Elite V.4 and you can feel the supportive cushioning working its magic throughout the round, giving your feet an easy ride across 18 holes.

One of the most impressive things about these shoes is how there is almost no need to break them in. With a leather shoe like this, you’d certainly expect it to take two or three rounds to soften up, but that was not the case with these Skechers.

While the comfort is immediate, it is also long lasting. We’ve used these for five rounds now and have only found them increasingly pleasant to play golf in.

The Go Golf Elite V.4 excels from a performance perspective as much as it does a comfort one too.

We first tested these shoes when there had been some significant overnight rain and the ground was fairly damp. Normally, we’d play it safe and wear a spiked pair of shoes but we were seriously impressed with the grip provided by the spikeless Go Golf Elite V.4.

This excellent grip in wet and dry conditions is thanks to Skechers’ Grip Flex TPU traction outsole which uses a combination of multi-directional cleats and lugs that provide superb traction and stability across multiple conditions.

We found this outsole excelled in the damp conditions, truly making this shoe one that can be confidently used all year round.

We’ve since used the Go Golf Elite V.4 on much drier golf courses and the low profile outsole also makes this a great shoe for use over the summer months on harder ground.

Our only concern would be that the white material on outside of the outsole is prone to staining and needs to be kept constantly clean so it doesn’t permanently mark – but this is only a small concession against what we found to be one of Skechers best golf shoes.