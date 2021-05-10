Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL Golf Shoe Review

When it comes to spikeless comfort, Skechers golf shoes have always impressed. The brand clearly understands how to make shoes that can be worn for hours straight out of the box and the Elite Tour SL model is no different. In fact, this was exactly how we tested them at Essendon Country Club!

The combination of the Resamax insole, UltraFlight cushioning and the flexible outsole make these incredibly easy to wear. They offer trainer-like comfort but with enough structure to provide you with a stable base to hit from.

With such a high level of cushioning within the shoe, we felt there was a slight trade-off in terms of breathability but for us, the positives out-weighed the negatives on this front.

The fit was generous and we think they are some of the best golf shoes for wide feet. In particular, there is plenty of room in the toe area which contributed to the comfort we experienced during our test day.

The Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL provided plenty of grip throughout the round, albeit we tested them on a perfectly sunny Spring day. The range of traction points on the outsole suggest these would continue to perform well in the wet.

We also liked the accent of bright blue colouring on the sole which gave an otherwise simple and somewhat classic design a modern edge.

It is also worth mentioning that these shoes have a waterproof leather upper and feature the Skechers H2GO Shield seam-sealed waterproof protection which should help the Elite Tour SL protect your feet in wetter conditions.

There might more refined spikeless golf shoes on the market but for under £150, we think these are an excellent all-rounder. The sometimes contrasting demands of comfort and stability are perfectly balanced in the Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL and because of the simple aesthetics, we think they look smart both on and off the course.