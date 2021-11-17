Duca Del Cosma Valderama Golf Shoes

The 2021 range is Duca’s most technologically advanced and eco-friendly range ever and the Valderama is part of this. There are two options; the white-brown and a black-white offering. Given the nature of the soft Italian Nappa leather upper we particularly like the white-brown option which are incredibly smart, will go with anything, look great with shorts and are ideal for anything away from the course too.

The Airplay IV is the Italian company’s first fully recyclable and spikeless outsole and this is made up of functional and ornate nubs across the whole sole that help to generate stability and optimal grip while the heel is slightly elevated to provide the perfect stance.

Inside there is an Arneflex insert sole – this is a high-density polyurethane foam that provides extraordinary breathability and absorption powers and it also has antibacterial components to help with any unwanted odours – while there is also a waterproof sock system with a recyclable microfibre which ensures your feet will stay dry.

Duca del Cosma are a high-end brand and they are great believers in excellent customer service and in every shoebox that is distributed worldwide there is a note from the chairman Frank van Wezel with his personal email address and, if there is any feedback, it is followed up and dealt with immediately.

They will only use leather from the vert best tanneries, superior constructions, soft linings and outsoles from durable rubber compounds. The shoelaces are made from real cotton and the detailing is something else. Much like its namesake the Valderama shoe is for the thoughtful golfer who likes style and a touch of contemporary class.